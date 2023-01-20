GloRilla Addresses Pregnancy Rumors: 'Y'all Slow Af'

Instagram Celebrity

The 23-year-old 'Tomorrow' femcee has shut down the speculations after photos of her sporting what appeared to be a baby bump started making rounds online.

AceShowbiz - GloRilla isn't going to be a mom anytime soon. The "Tomorrow" femcee has shut down rumors that she's having a bun in the oven after photos of her sporting what appeared to be a baby bump started making rounds online.

Confused when she found out her name was trending, the Memphis raptress wrote on Facebook on Thursday, January 19, "Now why am I trending ????" After learning that it was due to her alleged pregnancy pictures, the "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" hitmaker clarified that they were old photos and she was only pretending to be pregnant.

"Don't forget I blocks [the f**k] outta people. Don't get blocked for laughs," she posted. "[And] y'all slow [as f**k]. I was [just playing] on [that] picture. Nobody knew when I actually was pregnant till it was gone."

The viral pictures were actually taken four years ago. "I'm having a baby APE," she captioned the pics, which she posted on Facebook in April 2019.

In the pictures, Glo could be seen posing for a bathroom selfie. The singer, who had a blonde wig on, was pictured placing her hand on her tummy, prompting fans to speculate that she's pregnant. Some fans even brought up line from Glo's "Nut Quick" where she raps, "Found out I was pregnant, got it gone and I ain't f**k since."

"LMAOOO GLORILLA WAS REALLY PREGNANT," one person tweeted. "Why was glorilla really pregnant and got rid of that nigga baby iktr!!" someone else wrote. One other comment read, "Glorilla was really pregnant in 2019 so that 'thank you for calling Planned Parenthood' bar was crazy."

Some fans defended Glo, noting that whether she's pregnant or not, it's no one else's business. "Even if Glorilla was pregnant in her past what business is it for y'all to want to know. Maybe it's a touchy subject and she don't want talk about it," said one of them.

