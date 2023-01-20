 

GloRilla Addresses Pregnancy Rumors: 'Y'all Slow Af'

GloRilla Addresses Pregnancy Rumors: 'Y'all Slow Af'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 23-year-old 'Tomorrow' femcee has shut down the speculations after photos of her sporting what appeared to be a baby bump started making rounds online.

  • Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - GloRilla isn't going to be a mom anytime soon. The "Tomorrow" femcee has shut down rumors that she's having a bun in the oven after photos of her sporting what appeared to be a baby bump started making rounds online.

Confused when she found out her name was trending, the Memphis raptress wrote on Facebook on Thursday, January 19, "Now why am I trending ????" After learning that it was due to her alleged pregnancy pictures, the "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" hitmaker clarified that they were old photos and she was only pretending to be pregnant.

"Don't forget I blocks [the f**k] outta people. Don't get blocked for laughs," she posted. "[And] y'all slow [as f**k]. I was [just playing] on [that] picture. Nobody knew when I actually was pregnant till it was gone."

  Editors' Pick

The viral pictures were actually taken four years ago. "I'm having a baby APE," she captioned the pics, which she posted on Facebook in April 2019.

In the pictures, Glo could be seen posing for a bathroom selfie. The singer, who had a blonde wig on, was pictured placing her hand on her tummy, prompting fans to speculate that she's pregnant. Some fans even brought up line from Glo's "Nut Quick" where she raps, "Found out I was pregnant, got it gone and I ain't f**k since."

"LMAOOO GLORILLA WAS REALLY PREGNANT," one person tweeted. "Why was glorilla really pregnant and got rid of that nigga baby iktr!!" someone else wrote. One other comment read, "Glorilla was really pregnant in 2019 so that 'thank you for calling Planned Parenthood' bar was crazy."

Some fans defended Glo, noting that whether she's pregnant or not, it's no one else's business. "Even if Glorilla was pregnant in her past what business is it for y'all to want to know. Maybe it's a touchy subject and she don't want talk about it," said one of them.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Dexter' Actor Julian Sands' Family Shares Last Photos He Sent on a Hike Before Disappearing

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson 'Heartbroken' Over David Crosby's Passing
Related Posts
GloRilla Denies Scam Allegations After Being Called Out by Small Business Owners

GloRilla Denies Scam Allegations After Being Called Out by Small Business Owners

10 Musicians to Look Out for in 2023

10 Musicians to Look Out for in 2023

Fans Compare GloRilla to Rolling Ray as He Offers More Salary for Personal Assistant

Fans Compare GloRilla to Rolling Ray as He Offers More Salary for Personal Assistant

GloRilla Defends Proposing $550 Weekly Salary for Personal Assistant

GloRilla Defends Proposing $550 Weekly Salary for Personal Assistant

Latest News
Madonna Fans Angry Over Sky-High 'Celebration' Tour Ticket Prices Amid Global Recession
  • Jan 20, 2023

Madonna Fans Angry Over Sky-High 'Celebration' Tour Ticket Prices Amid Global Recession

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson 'Heartbroken' Over David Crosby's Passing
  • Jan 20, 2023

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson 'Heartbroken' Over David Crosby's Passing

GloRilla Addresses Pregnancy Rumors: 'Y'all Slow Af'
  • Jan 20, 2023

GloRilla Addresses Pregnancy Rumors: 'Y'all Slow Af'

'Dexter' Actor Julian Sands' Family Shares Last Photos He Sent on a Hike Before Disappearing
  • Jan 20, 2023

'Dexter' Actor Julian Sands' Family Shares Last Photos He Sent on a Hike Before Disappearing

David Crosby Dies at 81 After 'Long Illness'
  • Jan 20, 2023

David Crosby Dies at 81 After 'Long Illness'

'Wednesday' Star Percy Hynes White Deactivates Twitter Account After Sexual Assault Allegations
  • Jan 20, 2023

'Wednesday' Star Percy Hynes White Deactivates Twitter Account After Sexual Assault Allegations

Most Read
Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops
Celebrity

Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports

Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports

Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Traumatized by Her Death, Refusing to Return to Calabasas Home

Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Traumatized by Her Death, Refusing to Return to Calabasas Home

Boosie Trolled After His Daughter Comes Out as Gay

Boosie Trolled After His Daughter Comes Out as Gay

'Dexter' Actor Julian Sands Reported Missing in Deadly Mt. Baldy

'Dexter' Actor Julian Sands Reported Missing in Deadly Mt. Baldy

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Secretly Working as an Artist Using Fake Name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Secretly Working as an Artist Using Fake Name

Marvin Gaye III's Wife Seeks Restraining Order Against Him After Alleged Domestic Violence

Marvin Gaye III's Wife Seeks Restraining Order Against Him After Alleged Domestic Violence

Ray J Confirms Reconciliation With Estranged Wife Princess Love on His 42nd Birthday

Ray J Confirms Reconciliation With Estranged Wife Princess Love on His 42nd Birthday