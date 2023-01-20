 

Sadie Sink Tapped for Rock Opera 'O'Dessa'

Sadie Sink Tapped for Rock Opera 'O'Dessa'
Instagram
Movie

The 'Stranger Things' actress is expected to play one of the main characters in the upcoming musical which will start filming in Croatia in a few months.

  • Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sadie Sink is cast in the rock opera "O'Dessa". The "Stranger Things" actress has inked a deal to appear in the Searchlight movie that is being directed by Geremy Jasper.

The script is being written by Jasper with original songs written by the filmmaker and Jason Binnick. "O'Dessa" is scheduled to be shot in Croatia this May before Sadie begins work on the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things".

The flick is set in a post-apocalyptic future and is an original rock opera about a farm girl on an extraordinary quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey takes her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love but she must put the power of destiny and song to the test in order to save his soul.

  Editors' Pick

Searchlight presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum said, "We are so excited to be collaborating with Geremy again. With 'O'Dessa', he brings extraordinary and visceral energy to a whole new cinematic landscape."

Sadie features in Darren Aronofsky's acclaimed film "The Whale" as Ellie and revealed that she explores the dark side of her alter ego in the project.

When asked about her character's intentions, the 20-year-old star said, "I don't know, I think when I was filming, definitely for the earlier scenes, I had moments like where I was, 'Oh there's some real, real darkness in her.' You know there is, but I think it's just developed over time coming from this great deal of pain that she's in. And I think she has no idea who she is, she's very insecure, I think."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Meryl Streep Added to 'Only Murders in the Building' for Season 3

Alec Baldwin's Lawyer Calls Involuntary Manslaughter Charge Against Actor 'Miscarriage of Justice'
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra Breaks Silence on 'Painful' Criticisms Over Surrogacy
  • Jan 20, 2023

Priyanka Chopra Breaks Silence on 'Painful' Criticisms Over Surrogacy

Report: T.J. Holmes Had an Affair With 24-Year-Old ABC Intern Before Amy Robach Romance
  • Jan 20, 2023

Report: T.J. Holmes Had an Affair With 24-Year-Old ABC Intern Before Amy Robach Romance

Cardi B Didn't Submit 'WAP' for Grammy Nominations Due to Fears of Backlash If She Won
  • Jan 20, 2023

Cardi B Didn't Submit 'WAP' for Grammy Nominations Due to Fears of Backlash If She Won

DeAnna Pappas Announces Split From Stephen Stagliano After 11 Years of Marriage
  • Jan 20, 2023

DeAnna Pappas Announces Split From Stephen Stagliano After 11 Years of Marriage

Kristin Cavallari Appears to Confirm Date With Tyler Cameron Amid Romance Rumors
  • Jan 20, 2023

Kristin Cavallari Appears to Confirm Date With Tyler Cameron Amid Romance Rumors

Alec Baldwin's Lawyer Calls Involuntary Manslaughter Charge Against Actor 'Miscarriage of Justice'
  • Jan 20, 2023

Alec Baldwin's Lawyer Calls Involuntary Manslaughter Charge Against Actor 'Miscarriage of Justice'

Most Read
Channing Tatum Eying 'Ghost' Remake With Him Taking on Patrick Swayze's Role
Movie

Channing Tatum Eying 'Ghost' Remake With Him Taking on Patrick Swayze's Role

Hannah Waddingham Set to Host 2023 Olivier Awards

Hannah Waddingham Set to Host 2023 Olivier Awards

Adam Lambert Slams Reports of Theo James Possibly Playing George Michael in Biopic

Adam Lambert Slams Reports of Theo James Possibly Playing George Michael in Biopic

'M3GAN' Getting a Sequel in 2025 - Find Out Who'll Return

'M3GAN' Getting a Sequel in 2025 - Find Out Who'll Return

Amanda Seyfried Confesses Heading to Broadway Terrifies 'the Hell' Out of Her

Amanda Seyfried Confesses Heading to Broadway Terrifies 'the Hell' Out of Her

'All Quiet on the Western Front' Breaks Record With 14 Nominations at 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

'All Quiet on the Western Front' Breaks Record With 14 Nominations at 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

Michael Jackson Biopic Has Found Its Director

Michael Jackson Biopic Has Found Its Director

Alec Baldwin Confirmed He Will Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over 'Rust' Fatal Shooting

Alec Baldwin Confirmed He Will Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over 'Rust' Fatal Shooting

Vin Diesel Won't Join 'Avatar' Sequels Despite Previous Set Visit

Vin Diesel Won't Join 'Avatar' Sequels Despite Previous Set Visit