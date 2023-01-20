 

Meryl Streep Added to 'Only Murders in the Building' for Season 3

The 'Devil Wears Prada' actress has joined the likes of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Paul Rudd as she becomes the latest addition to 'Only Murders in the Building'.

  • Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meryl Streep has been tapped for "Only Murders in the Building" season three. Selena Gomez - who plays Mabel Mora on the Hulu mystery comedy-drama series - has revealed the Hollywood icon is on board for the eagerly-awaited next instalment.

Paul Rudd, who played Ben Glenroy for two episodes last season, is returning as well. Filming is officially underway. "Hey guys, we're on set!" Selena says in a clip on Instagram before turning the camera to her co-stars Martin Short (Oliver) and Steve Martin (Charles) and says, "The gang is back. Could this honestly get any better? Oh wait!"

Rudd then appears and says, "Well, I do think it could get a little bit better." Streep pops up in the background and asks if her new co-stars need anything, to which Short quips, "Just the tea I asked for half an hour ago." The latter also added a black-and-white snap of them all and tweeted, "The filming of Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" has begun! A cast to dream of."

Season two saw Cara Delevingne play Alice, "a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery." Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer were also featured guests.

Selena admitted she loved working with Cara, so much so that the pair got matching tattoos. The "991" hitmaker and the "Carnival Row" star got identical pink rose inkings and the 30-year-old singer-and-actress has told how the design references one of her pal's nicknames for her.

She said, "It means a couple of different things. Me and Cara, one of my best friends that I've known for - I was maybe 16 when I met her - she calls me 'Rosebud.' So, it's a nickname and I've always wanted a rose. Now, I got one and I love it."

Asked if she had other friendship tattoos, the "It Ain't Me" singer said, "Yeah, I do! I have, actually, multiple tattoos with people who have honestly left a significant mark on my life. I have one with Julia Michaels, my mom and my best friends."

