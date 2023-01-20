 

Alec Baldwin's Lawyer Calls Involuntary Manslaughter Charge Against Actor 'Miscarriage of Justice'

Celebrity

The attorney representing the '30 Rock' actor has reacted to prosecutors' decision to charge the star with involuntary manslaughter, insisting it 'distorts' Halyna Hutchins' death.

  • Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alec Baldwin is going to "fight" his involuntary manslaughter charge. Prosecutors in Santa Fe, New Mexico have revealed that the 64-year-old actor will be charged in connection with the death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed when a prop gun went off on the set of "Rust" in October 2021 - but Alec has now promised to fight the allegations.

"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun - or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds," his attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Alec has always denied any wrongdoing and he's determined to clear his name. His attorney added, "We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Alec and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's head armorer, are facing the same charge and they will both face a maximum of five years in prison if they are found guilty.

Mary Carmack-Altwies, Santa Fe's District Attorney, has already confirmed that the charges would be filed by the end of January. She said in a statement, "Actor and producer Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. After a thorough review of the evidence ... I have determined that there is sufficient evidence. On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."

Elsewhere, Dave Halls, the assistant director, has already agreed a plea deal on the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. He will receive six-month probation and a suspended prison sentence.

