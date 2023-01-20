 

Katie Holmes Almost Gave Up Acting After Making Movie Debut in Ang Lee's 'The Ice Storm'

Katie Holmes Almost Gave Up Acting After Making Movie Debut in Ang Lee's 'The Ice Storm'
Extra
Movie

The former 'Dawson's Creek' actress thought she would never land any more jobs when work dried up after making her big screen debut in the 1997 feature film.

  • Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Katie Holmes nearly abandoned acting career at the age of 17 when work dried up after her first film role. The "Dawson's Creek" star secured her first gig acting in Ang Lee's 1997 film "The Ice Storm" but struggled to land any more jobs after wrapping filming - and Katie admits she thought her career was over after just one movie.

"Well, I was 17, and I remember we came to New York, my mom and I, and we shot it, and I thought, 'Oh, this is what I want to do. Great,' " she explained during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

"And then I went home, and I was putting myself on tape for different auditions, and I wasn't really getting anything and I thought, 'Oh, well, that might be it. You know. That might be all there is.' But it was okay, 'cause I was like, 'You know what, that's okay. Like, that was an amazing experience'. And I can, like, tell my grandkids and I'll be fine."

  Editors' Pick

Host Jimmy Fallon then asked, "You were happy with that?" and Katie replied, "Well, I mean, I wanted more jobs, but I was like, 'Don't be, you know, greedy."

Katie then recalled she "got lucky" landing the film role because she'd gone to Los Angeles to take part in the auditions for pilot season and she got the job on her second day. She said, "It was my second day in Los Angeles and my first audition. I got lucky."

However, Katie didn't give up and the following year she landed the role of Joey in teen drama "Dawson's Creek" which propelled her to international stardom.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kristin Chenoweth Wishes She Sued Over Near-Fatal Accident on Set of 'The Good Wife'

Erin Heatherton Shares Wedding Celebration Video After Marrying Fiance Karol Kocemba
Related Posts
Katie Holmes Calls It Quits With Bobby Wooten III After Eight Months of Dating

Katie Holmes Calls It Quits With Bobby Wooten III After Eight Months of Dating

Katie Holmes Books Broadway Comeback With 'The Wanderers'

Katie Holmes Books Broadway Comeback With 'The Wanderers'

Katie Holmes Gushes Over 'Talented' Daughter Suri Who Makes Singing Debut in Her New Movie

Katie Holmes Gushes Over 'Talented' Daughter Suri Who Makes Singing Debut in Her New Movie

Katie Holmes Introduces BF Bobby Wooten III to Daughter Suri

Katie Holmes Introduces BF Bobby Wooten III to Daughter Suri

Latest News
Katie Holmes Almost Gave Up Acting After Making Movie Debut in Ang Lee's 'The Ice Storm'
  • Jan 20, 2023

Katie Holmes Almost Gave Up Acting After Making Movie Debut in Ang Lee's 'The Ice Storm'

Kristin Chenoweth Wishes She Sued Over Near-Fatal Accident on Set of 'The Good Wife'
  • Jan 20, 2023

Kristin Chenoweth Wishes She Sued Over Near-Fatal Accident on Set of 'The Good Wife'

Shakira Erecting Wall in Barcelona Property to Separate Her From Gerard Pique's Family
  • Jan 20, 2023

Shakira Erecting Wall in Barcelona Property to Separate Her From Gerard Pique's Family

Lori Harvey's Eldest Sister Skips Her Birthday Party Amid Alleged Feud
  • Jan 20, 2023

Lori Harvey's Eldest Sister Skips Her Birthday Party Amid Alleged Feud

Fans Convinced Kim Kardashian and Family Will 'Blackball' Cardi B After Plastic Surgery Secrets Leak
  • Jan 20, 2023

Fans Convinced Kim Kardashian and Family Will 'Blackball' Cardi B After Plastic Surgery Secrets Leak

'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin's 'Dead' Husband Was Found Alive, But People Only Noticed It a Year
  • Jan 20, 2023

'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin's 'Dead' Husband Was Found Alive, But People Only Noticed It a Year

Most Read
Channing Tatum Eying 'Ghost' Remake With Him Taking on Patrick Swayze's Role
Movie

Channing Tatum Eying 'Ghost' Remake With Him Taking on Patrick Swayze's Role

Kevin Spacey Praises Italian Cinema Museum for Having the Guts to Honor Him Amid Sexual Abuse Claims

Kevin Spacey Praises Italian Cinema Museum for Having the Guts to Honor Him Amid Sexual Abuse Claims

Hannah Waddingham Set to Host 2023 Olivier Awards

Hannah Waddingham Set to Host 2023 Olivier Awards

Adam Lambert Slams Reports of Theo James Possibly Playing George Michael in Biopic

Adam Lambert Slams Reports of Theo James Possibly Playing George Michael in Biopic

'M3GAN' Getting a Sequel in 2025 - Find Out Who'll Return

'M3GAN' Getting a Sequel in 2025 - Find Out Who'll Return

Amanda Seyfried Confesses Heading to Broadway Terrifies 'the Hell' Out of Her

Amanda Seyfried Confesses Heading to Broadway Terrifies 'the Hell' Out of Her

Michael Jackson Biopic Has Found Its Director

Michael Jackson Biopic Has Found Its Director

'All Quiet on the Western Front' Breaks Record With 14 Nominations at 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

'All Quiet on the Western Front' Breaks Record With 14 Nominations at 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

Alec Baldwin Confirmed He Will Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over 'Rust' Fatal Shooting

Alec Baldwin Confirmed He Will Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over 'Rust' Fatal Shooting