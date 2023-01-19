 

'All Quiet on the Western Front' Breaks Record With 14 Nominations at 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

Netflix
The German-language World War I drama becomes the first movie to get 14 nods or more since 2011's 'The King's Speech' at the British movie prize-giving awards.

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - "All Quiet on the Western Front" tops the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Award nominations with 14. The German-language World War I drama has broken record as the first movie to score 14 or more nods since 2011's "The King's Speech" and it ties with 2001's "Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon" to become the most nominated foreign language film in the events' history after the shortlists were revealed on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

The movie is in the running for Adapted Screenplay, Director for Edward Berger, and the prestigious Best Film among other accolades. In the Best Film category, it's competing against "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" - the second most nominated movies, with 10 nods each - as well as "Elvis" and "Tar".

In the performance categories, 14 of the 24 nominees find themselves in the running for their first BAFTA awards. Ana De Armas' turn in "Blonde" and Danielle Deadwyler's performance in "Till" score their first nods in the Leading Actress category, but they face competition from ceremony veterans Cate Blanchett ("Tar"), Viola Davis ("The Woman King"), and Dame Emma Thompson ("Good Luck to You, Leo Grande").

"Living" star Bill Nighy is the only Leading Actor nominee to have been nominated before, with Austin Butler ("Elvis"), Colin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Brendan Fraser ("The Whale"), and Paul Mescal ("Aftersun") all making the shortlist for the first time.

Angela Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"), Hong Chau ("The Whale"), Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Dolly De Leon ("Triangle of Sadness"), Jamie Lee Curtis ("Everything Everywhere All at Once"), and Carey Mulligan ("She Said") are all nominated for Supporting Actress.

Meanwhile, the Supporting Actor award will be contested by "The Banshees of Inisherin" stars Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once"), Eddie Redmayne ("The Good Nurse"), Albrecht Schuch ("All Quiet on the Western Front"), and Michael Ward ("Empire of Light").

The EE BAFTA Film Awards will take place on Sunday February 19 at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, hosted by Richard E. Grant.

2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards selected list of nominations:

Best Film:

Outstanding British Film:

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer:

  • "Aftersun" - Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director)
  • "Blue Jean" - Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Helene Sifre (Producer)
  • "Electric Malady" - Marie Liden (Director)
  • "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande" - Katy Brand (Writer)
  • "Rebellion" - Maia Kenworthy (Director)

Film Not in the English Language:

Documentary:

  • "All that Breathes"
  • "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"
  • "Fire of Love"
  • "Moonage Daydream"
  • "Navalny"
Animated Film:

Director:

Original Screenplay:

Adapted Screenplay:

Leading Actress:

Leading Actor:

Supporting Actress:

Supporting Actor:

Original Score:

