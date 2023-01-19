 

Cops Called After Kevin Nash Made Disturbing Comments About Suicidal Thoughts

Fans are concerned about the wellbeing of the wrestling star after he made disturbing remarks about suicidal thoughts, a few months after his son's death.

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Police made a visit to check on Kevin Nash after he made concerning comments about having suicidal thoughts. The 63-year-old wrestling legend has experienced a tough year after his best friend and tag team partner Scott Hall died in March 2022 and his son Tristen Nash, 26, passed away in October, and fans were left worried earlier this week when he spoke about having a "gun in [his] mouth."

However, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office in Florida informed TMZ Sports they have been in contact with the WWE Hall of Famer and he stated he has no plans to harm himself and was seemingly doing fine when they checked on him in person.

The former WWE Champion's friend, David Herro, also reassured fans that Kevin was OK. He tweeted, "I just spoke with Kevin Nash. I can assure you that he has ZERO intentions to harm himself… especially as he hung up on me, walking into the gym. Arm Day."

Kevin had alarmed fans when he spoke about Tristen's passing on the "Kliq This" podcast. He said, "Today is week 12 that I lost my boy. Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth. I mean -- time flies when you're having fun."

His co-host Sean Oliver told him not to joke around with such comments, especially since he owns guns. But Kevin retorted, "I can do whatever the f*** I wanna do. Long as I leave a note."

The sportsman then spoke about how pointless it feels to get out of bed after losing his son. He said, "Every morning when I wake up, the first thing that happens is, I come to the realisation that instead of there being three human beings in my home, there's now two."

"And the third person isn't on vacation or staying with friends, or is out late. He is never coming back. And then I sit up in the bed and I have absolutely nothing I have to do, and it's like, ‘So, why am I getting out of bed?' "

