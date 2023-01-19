 

King Charles Doesn't Seek Personal Profits From $1.23 Billion Wind Farm Deal

King Charles Doesn't Seek Personal Profits From $1.23 Billion Wind Farm Deal
Instagram
Celebrity

The 74-year-old sovereign has asked for the profits from the £1 billion wind farm deal to go towards 'wider public good,' not the Royal Family, after he announced six new offshore wind energy lease deals.

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - King Charles has asked for the profits from a £1 billion wind farm deal to go towards "wider public good," not the Royal Family. After the Crown Estate announced six new offshore wind energy lease deals, the 74-year-old sovereign has announced he does not wish his family to benefit from the money.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, "In view of the offshore energy windfall, the keeper of the privy purse has written to the prime minister and chancellor to share the King's wish that this windfall be directed for wider public good, rather than to the Sovereign Grant, through an appropriate reduction in the proportion of Crown Estate surplus that funds the Sovereign Grant."

  Editors' Pick

The monarch already gives up more than £312 million in revenue a year from the estate to the Treasury to boost public finances. Gus Jaspert, managing director of the Crown Estate, said, "Today marks a significant milestone for the U.K. on the road to net zero, unlocking green energy potential for more than seven million homes and demonstrating to the world that the UK offshore wind industry is growing at pace to help meet the climate challenge."

The move comes a month after the king spoke out on the "great anxiety and hardship" facing British people amid the cost of living crisis during his first Christmas speech. He said, "I particularly want to pay tribute to all those wonderfully kind people who so generously give food or donations, or that most precious commodity of all, their time, to support those around them in greatest need."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jacinda Ardern to Step Down as New Zealand's Prime Minister, Hints the Position Has Taken Its Toll

Watch Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama's Music Video for 'I'm From 21st Street' ft. Stressmatic
Related Posts
King Charles Considers Coronation Invitation to Be His 'Olive Branch' to Prince Harry

King Charles Considers Coronation Invitation to Be His 'Olive Branch' to Prince Harry

King Charles Joked James Hewitt Was Harry's Real Father Amid Rumor the Prince Was Not His Son

King Charles Joked James Hewitt Was Harry's Real Father Amid Rumor the Prince Was Not His Son

King Charles Pleaded With William and Harry Not to 'Make (His) Final Years a Misery'

King Charles Pleaded With William and Harry Not to 'Make (His) Final Years a Misery'

King Charles' Security Being Ramped Up for Christmas Walkabout Following Egging Incidents

King Charles' Security Being Ramped Up for Christmas Walkabout Following Egging Incidents

Latest News
Watch Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama's Music Video for 'I'm From 21st Street' ft. Stressmatic
  • Jan 19, 2023

Watch Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama's Music Video for 'I'm From 21st Street' ft. Stressmatic

King Charles Doesn't Seek Personal Profits From $1.23 Billion Wind Farm Deal
  • Jan 19, 2023

King Charles Doesn't Seek Personal Profits From $1.23 Billion Wind Farm Deal

Jacinda Ardern to Step Down as New Zealand's Prime Minister, Hints the Position Has Taken Its Toll
  • Jan 19, 2023

Jacinda Ardern to Step Down as New Zealand's Prime Minister, Hints the Position Has Taken Its Toll

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Finds Her Sudden Death 'Incomprehensible'
  • Jan 19, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Finds Her Sudden Death 'Incomprehensible'

Freddie Gibbs and Ice-T Disappointed by 21 Savage's Clubhouse Comments
  • Jan 19, 2023

Freddie Gibbs and Ice-T Disappointed by 21 Savage's Clubhouse Comments

'MAFS' Fans Slam Show's Experts After Noticing Red Flags on Will Airris
  • Jan 19, 2023

'MAFS' Fans Slam Show's Experts After Noticing Red Flags on Will Airris

Most Read
Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris
Celebrity

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison

Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops

Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops

Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Traumatized by Her Death, Refusing to Return to Calabasas Home

Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Traumatized by Her Death, Refusing to Return to Calabasas Home

Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports

Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports

Jeremy Renner's Chest Needs to Be Reconstructed in Surgery After Near-Fatal Snowplough Accident

Jeremy Renner's Chest Needs to Be Reconstructed in Surgery After Near-Fatal Snowplough Accident

Naya Rivera's Dad Insists 'Everyone Knew' That Naya and Lea Michele 'Hated Each Other'

Naya Rivera's Dad Insists 'Everyone Knew' That Naya and Lea Michele 'Hated Each Other'