Fans Convinced Kim Kardashian and Family Will 'Blackball' Cardi B After Plastic Surgery Secrets Leak

Fans believe that the 'Kardashians' star is going to 'deny deny deny' the 'Bodak Yellow' raptress' confession that she got plastic surgeon recommendations from her.

Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Fans are predicting how Kim Kardashian will react to Cardi B exposing her plastic surgery secrets. Some fans said that the SKIMS founder and her entire family will "blackball" the Bronx native.

Fans have flooded a Reddit forum with their views on how the "Bodak Yellow" raptress' opinion could play out with "The Kardashians" star. One fan expressed their concern over the femcee, "Kim gonna go after cardi. The public (us) are going to 'commend' Cardi for being open about obvious surgery. Honesty policy. The Kardashians will try ride the honesty train and admit to having an eyebrow tint maybe. Bravery."

Another fan joked, "Kris is speed dialing everyone she knows. Here's what to look for: TMZ to over saturate the Kardashians by making them look good somehow. Throwing Cardi under the bus. Having lawyers contact Cardi with some kind of legal threat."

A third fan believed that "Kim is going to deny deny deny this." Someone else chimed in, "They're going to try to blackball her after this." Other fans assumed that the Kardashian-Jenner clan would just find a way to "spin" the situation. "Didn't Kim give a couple interviews a while ago about keeping a running list on all the best doctors to recommend to other people?? I feel like they're gonna spin it that way," the said person remarked.

Cardi outed Kim's plastic surgery secrets when appearing on "The Jason Lee Podcast". Jason first asked her, "Okay, so how do you decide who you're going to go to and trust to touch your face and your body? 'Cause I remember the time we were at Kris' [Jenner] house and Kim gave you a list of people you could call and get help. You didn't call none of those people, you just did it at home?"

In response, Cardi said, "No, I called a couple of people that she gave me." However, the wife of Offset, who confessed that she had a butt lift and a nose job, decided not to dive into detail.

Cardi's statement came less than a year after Kim, who previously admitted that she had botox and butt injections, clarified to Allure magazine that she's "never filled" her cheeks and lips. "I really genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet," the 42-year-old reality star told the magazine.

