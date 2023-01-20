 

Fans Convinced Kim Kardashian and Family Will 'Blackball' Cardi B After Plastic Surgery Secrets Leak

Fans Convinced Kim Kardashian and Family Will 'Blackball' Cardi B After Plastic Surgery Secrets Leak
Instagram
Celebrity

Fans believe that the 'Kardashians' star is going to 'deny deny deny' the 'Bodak Yellow' raptress' confession that she got plastic surgeon recommendations from her.

  • Jan 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Fans are predicting how Kim Kardashian will react to Cardi B exposing her plastic surgery secrets. Some fans said that the SKIMS founder and her entire family will "blackball" the Bronx native.

Fans have flooded a Reddit forum with their views on how the "Bodak Yellow" raptress' opinion could play out with "The Kardashians" star. One fan expressed their concern over the femcee, "Kim gonna go after cardi. The public (us) are going to 'commend' Cardi for being open about obvious surgery. Honesty policy. The Kardashians will try ride the honesty train and admit to having an eyebrow tint maybe. Bravery."

Another fan joked, "Kris is speed dialing everyone she knows. Here's what to look for: TMZ to over saturate the Kardashians by making them look good somehow. Throwing Cardi under the bus. Having lawyers contact Cardi with some kind of legal threat."

  Editors' Pick

A third fan believed that "Kim is going to deny deny deny this." Someone else chimed in, "They're going to try to blackball her after this." Other fans assumed that the Kardashian-Jenner clan would just find a way to "spin" the situation. "Didn't Kim give a couple interviews a while ago about keeping a running list on all the best doctors to recommend to other people?? I feel like they're gonna spin it that way," the said person remarked.

Cardi outed Kim's plastic surgery secrets when appearing on "The Jason Lee Podcast". Jason first asked her, "Okay, so how do you decide who you're going to go to and trust to touch your face and your body? 'Cause I remember the time we were at Kris' [Jenner] house and Kim gave you a list of people you could call and get help. You didn't call none of those people, you just did it at home?"

In response, Cardi said, "No, I called a couple of people that she gave me." However, the wife of Offset, who confessed that she had a butt lift and a nose job, decided not to dive into detail.

Cardi's statement came less than a year after Kim, who previously admitted that she had botox and butt injections, clarified to Allure magazine that she's "never filled" her cheeks and lips. "I really genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet," the 42-year-old reality star told the magazine.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'MAFS' Fans Slam Show's Experts After Noticing Red Flags on Will Airris

Naomi Judd Called Out 'Mentally Ill' Daughter Wynonna, Banned Her From the Funeral in Suicide Note
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Feels 'Honored' to Own Princess Diana's 'Bold' Diamond Cross Necklace

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Honored' to Own Princess Diana's 'Bold' Diamond Cross Necklace

Kim Kardashian 'Doesn't Care' About Kanye West's Marriage to Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian 'Doesn't Care' About Kanye West's Marriage to Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian Isn't 'Paying Attention' to Kanye West's Secret Marriage to Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian Isn't 'Paying Attention' to Kanye West's Secret Marriage to Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian Joined by Tobey Maguire as She Meets Prisoners at Californian Jail

Kim Kardashian Joined by Tobey Maguire as She Meets Prisoners at Californian Jail

Latest News
Fans Convinced Kim Kardashian and Family Will 'Blackball' Cardi B After Plastic Surgery Secrets Leak
  • Jan 20, 2023

Fans Convinced Kim Kardashian and Family Will 'Blackball' Cardi B After Plastic Surgery Secrets Leak

'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin's 'Dead' Husband Was Found Alive, But People Only Noticed It a Year
  • Jan 20, 2023

'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin's 'Dead' Husband Was Found Alive, But People Only Noticed It a Year

Alec Baldwin Confirmed He Will Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over 'Rust' Fatal Shooting
  • Jan 20, 2023

Alec Baldwin Confirmed He Will Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over 'Rust' Fatal Shooting

Dua Lipa and Penelope Cruz Among Co-Chairs for 2023 MET Gala
  • Jan 20, 2023

Dua Lipa and Penelope Cruz Among Co-Chairs for 2023 MET Gala

Vin Diesel Won't Join 'Avatar' Sequels Despite Previous Set Visit
  • Jan 20, 2023

Vin Diesel Won't Join 'Avatar' Sequels Despite Previous Set Visit

Sarah Michelle Gellar Kicks Out 'Wolf Pack' Crew Member for Offering Her Co-Star Back Rubs
  • Jan 19, 2023

Sarah Michelle Gellar Kicks Out 'Wolf Pack' Crew Member for Offering Her Co-Star Back Rubs

Most Read
Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat
Celebrity

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops

Graphic Photos of Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Unsealed by Cops

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison

Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Traumatized by Her Death, Refusing to Return to Calabasas Home

Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Traumatized by Her Death, Refusing to Return to Calabasas Home

Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports

Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports

Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Supposed to Be in Three-Way Kiss With Madonna and Britney at 2003 VMAs

Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Supposed to Be in Three-Way Kiss With Madonna and Britney at 2003 VMAs

Gisele Bundchen Spotted With Joaquim Valente Again in Costa Rica Months After Vacationing Together

Gisele Bundchen Spotted With Joaquim Valente Again in Costa Rica Months After Vacationing Together

Iggy Azalea Laughs Off Reports About Her Whopping OnlyFans Earnings But Refuses to Reveal

Iggy Azalea Laughs Off Reports About Her Whopping OnlyFans Earnings But Refuses to Reveal