 

'MAFS' Fans Slam Show's Experts After Noticing Red Flags on Will Airris

'MAFS' Fans Slam Show's Experts After Noticing Red Flags on Will Airris
Lifetime
TV

In the Wednesday, January 18 episode of the TLC show, Airris can be seen tying the knot with Jasmine without meeting each other beforehand, prompting his family to get worried.

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Married at First Sight" viewers apparently think that Airris shouldn't have appeared on the TLC show. In the Wednesday, January 18 episode of the series, Airris could be seen tying the knot with Jasmine without meeting each other beforehand.

His cousin Fallina didn't seem to agree with Airris' decision to join the show. "I'm curious, waiting to see what's gonna happen. I mean, this is it... So you know it's not too late to walk away," she told him just before the ceremony. He responded, "It is, but it is not."

He went on to insist, "I mean, yeah, I could just turn around and leave up out of this venue but I'm hopeful. I'm thinking it's gonna shake the rest of my life out in a positive way." Fallina stressed that "this is not a joke. This is not a game, and how this play[s] out, this gonna shape the rest of your life."

  Editors' Pick

Still, Airris declined the proposition and said that whichever "black woman" becomes his wife will be treated with respect. However, he was afraid if his wife wasn't pretty and considered giving his cousin the "running away" look at the altar. He was relieved when he found out that he liked her physical features.

During speech, Airris' family also warned Jasmine that Airris wasn't too good when it came to communication and was a private man. Airris himself admitted that he was "spoiled and stubborn" as he's an only child. Not stopping there, Airris was worried because Jasmine has four dogs.

Upon watching the episode, fans noted that it was a massive red flag when Airris' family didn't want him to get married. They also blamed the show's experts for allowing Airris to join the open experiment. "This guy never should've been chosen. Red flags all over. These "experts " need to be kicked off and the show needs new ones," one fan said.

"I'm cringing so hard at Airris and Jasmine at the alter its giving no connection #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSnashville," another fan added. "This wedding is already not looking good from what this dude is saying #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville #MAFSnashville," one person wrote.

You can share this post!

You might also like

FBI Docs Claim King Von Placed $100K Hit on FBG Duck

Freddie Gibbs and Ice-T Disappointed by 21 Savage's Clubhouse Comments

Latest News
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Finds Her Sudden Death 'Incomprehensible'
  • Jan 19, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Finds Her Sudden Death 'Incomprehensible'

Freddie Gibbs and Ice-T Disappointed by 21 Savage's Clubhouse Comments
  • Jan 19, 2023

Freddie Gibbs and Ice-T Disappointed by 21 Savage's Clubhouse Comments

'MAFS' Fans Slam Show's Experts After Noticing Red Flags on Will Airris
  • Jan 19, 2023

'MAFS' Fans Slam Show's Experts After Noticing Red Flags on Will Airris

FBI Docs Claim King Von Placed $100K Hit on FBG Duck
  • Jan 19, 2023

FBI Docs Claim King Von Placed $100K Hit on FBG Duck

Lisa Marie Presley's Grave Prepped at Graceland Across From Her Father Elvis' Plot
  • Jan 19, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's Grave Prepped at Graceland Across From Her Father Elvis' Plot

Joey King's Fans Go Wild Amid Rumors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, Cheated on Wife Sam, 55, With Her
  • Jan 19, 2023

Joey King's Fans Go Wild Amid Rumors Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, Cheated on Wife Sam, 55, With Her

Most Read
Kyle Richards Would Love to Have Chrissy Teigen Replace Lisa Rinna on 'RHOBH'
TV

Kyle Richards Would Love to Have Chrissy Teigen Replace Lisa Rinna on 'RHOBH'

Ken Bruce Ditches BBC After 45 Years

Ken Bruce Ditches BBC After 45 Years

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Gets Emotional While Revealing How She Almost Died

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Gets Emotional While Revealing How She Almost Died

Amanda Bynes 'Excited' for 'All That' Reunion at 90s Con

Amanda Bynes 'Excited' for 'All That' Reunion at 90s Con

Demi Lovato, Anitta, 'Nope' and 'bodies, bodies, bodies' Among 2023 GLAAD Media Awards Nominations

Demi Lovato, Anitta, 'Nope' and 'bodies, bodies, bodies' Among 2023 GLAAD Media Awards Nominations

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'The View' Heckler Shouting 'Old Broad' at Her on Air

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'The View' Heckler Shouting 'Old Broad' at Her on Air

'MAFS' Fans Slam Show's Experts After Noticing Red Flags on Will Airris

'MAFS' Fans Slam Show's Experts After Noticing Red Flags on Will Airris