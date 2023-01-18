Coi Leray's Partying With the Crowd in 'Players (DJ Smallz 732 - Jersey Club Remix)' Visuals

Music

AceShowbiz - Coi Leray clearly had so much fun filming a music video for "Players (DJ Smallz 732 - Jersey Club Remix)". In the clip arriving on Tuesday, January 17, the femcee can be seen performing her track while dancing with a bunch of people on the corner of the street in her home state of New Jersey.

On the track, the daughter of Benzino brags about being a player. "Yeah, 'bout to catch another flight/ Yeah, the apple bottom make him wanna bite/ Yeah, I just wanna have a good night/ I just wanna have a good night," she spits. "Hold up, if you don't know, now you know/ If he broke, then you gotta let him go/ You could have anybody, eeny, miny, moe/ 'Cause when you a boss, you could do what you want."

The music video came nearly a month after Coi dropped a single called "Wasted" along with its music video. The clip showed the 25-year-old and her love interest getting into an argument though they initially had a great time together at the beginning of their relationship.

"I gave you one chance, then you f**ked it up, then you f**ked it up again/ A mistake ain't a mistake when you make the same one again," she sings. "You told me that I'm the one, but I ain't one of them/ Communication gettin' frustrated, can we make it make sense?/ You make more time for your homies, you hit me when you feelin' lonely."

Before dropping "Wasted", Coi explained on Twitter, "This song is for my b***hes who wasted time energy and so much more dealing with you f**k n***as!" She added, "Ladies let this song heal you and understand you are not alone!"

