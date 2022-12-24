Fans Love Coi Leray's New RnB Single 'Wasted'

Music

'Wasted' is the latest single from the rapper/singer after she released her debut album 'Trendsetters' in April this year, which features guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Yung Bleu, Fivio Foreign, G Herbo, H.E.R., Nav and Lil Durk among others.

AceShowbiz - Coi Leray is back with new music and this time, she released a new R&B single called "Wasted". On the tune, which was co-produced by Taylor Hill and Tommy "Tbhits" Brown, the daughter of Benzino sings about wasting her time and energy for a man who doesn't even deserve them.

The song arrived along with its music video on Friday, December 23. The clip shows the 25-year-old musician and her love interest getting into an argument though they initially had a great time together at the beginning of their relationship.

"I gave you one chance, then you f**ked it up, then you f**ked it up again/ A mistake ain't a mistake when you make the same one again," she sings. "You told me that I'm the one, but I ain't one of them/ Communication gettin' frustrated, can we make it make sense?/ You make more time for your homies, you hit me when you feelin' lonely."

Fans couldn't help but gush over the tune, with one writing, "Now this is fire like the 90s music use to be with the video." Another penned, "I swear I love the emotional, vulnerable side of you it's beautiful and I'm constantly here for it." A third raved, "Yess Coi nice song and such a pretty video."

Before dropping "Wasted", Coi explained on Twitter, "This song is for my b***hes who wasted time energy and so much more dealing with you f**k n***as!" She added, "Ladies let this song heal you and understand you are not alone!"

"Wasted" is the latest single from Coi after she dropped her debut album "Trendsetters" in April this year. Her most recent songs include "Involved", "Fly S**t" and "Players".

