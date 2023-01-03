 

Barack Obama Gives Wife Michelle 'Hard Time' Over Her Love of 'Real Housewives' Franchise

Barack Obama Gives Wife Michelle 'Hard Time' Over Her Love of 'Real Housewives' Franchise
Instagram
TV

Michelle Obama defends her love of the Bravo reality TV show, calling it a 'nice respite from other, more serious obligations' and claims her husband sometime pokes fun at her about it.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Michelle Obama says regular date nights is the key to keeping her marriage strong. The former US First Lady confessed she and her husband, ex-president Barack Obama - with whom she has daughters Malia, 24, and 21-year-old Sasha - used to struggle to carve out "quality moments" together so got into the habit of setting aside a few hours for one another, where talk of their respective careers and their kids were off limits.

"For years, Barack and I were so busy with our own lives that sometimes it felt like we hardly had a quality moment with each other. That was especially true for us once we had kids - particularly those first few years when they're so little and depend on you for everything," she told Sunday Times Style magazine.

  Editors' Pick

"So over the years Barack and I learnt to be proactive - to intentionally make plans, set date nights, and allow ourselves time with each other where we don't talk about work or the girls. These things help, they really do."

"They give us space to see each other in a new light - to introduce ourselves to each other once more. They remind me why I fell in love with him in the first place. These days, now that we're out of the White House and our kids are out of our home, our lives are a little more manageable. There are more moments together than there used to be. And I think we're both really grateful for that."

When she's alone, the 58-year-old writer likes to relax in front of the TV but admitted her husband gives her a "hard time" over her love of the "Real Housewives" franchise. She said, "I'm a big fan of HGTV and I also enjoy 'Real Housewives'. Barack sometimes gives me a hard time about it, but these shows are a nice respite from other, more serious obligations."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Pele's Widow Leads Open Casket Wake as Thousands of Mourners Line Up to Pay Final Respects

Pregnant Blake Lively Considers Getting Tattoo of Husband Ryan Reynolds' Face
Related Posts
Barack Obama's Wife Michelle Confesses Raising Little 'Terrorist' Kids Put Marriage Under Strain

Barack Obama's Wife Michelle Confesses Raising Little 'Terrorist' Kids Put Marriage Under Strain

Barack Obama Planned to Divorce Michelle But He Chose to Stay as He Went Broke After Losing Election

Barack Obama Planned to Divorce Michelle But He Chose to Stay as He Went Broke After Losing Election

Barack Obama Finds Balance Between Being 'Concerned' and Respectful as Daughters Start Dating

Barack Obama Finds Balance Between Being 'Concerned' and Respectful as Daughters Start Dating

Barack Obama Targeted in Hate Attack as Noose Is Found at His Upcoming Presidential Center

Barack Obama Targeted in Hate Attack as Noose Is Found at His Upcoming Presidential Center

Latest News
Lamar Odom Admits to Cheating, Feels Ashamed by the Way He Mistreated Khloe Kardashian
  • Jan 03, 2023

Lamar Odom Admits to Cheating, Feels Ashamed by the Way He Mistreated Khloe Kardashian

James Cameron Explains 'Game Plan' for 'Avatar' Sequels
  • Jan 03, 2023

James Cameron Explains 'Game Plan' for 'Avatar' Sequels

Ke$ha Shares Her Saucy New Year Wish
  • Jan 03, 2023

Ke$ha Shares Her Saucy New Year Wish

Gwyneth Paltrow Insists New Year's Resolutions 'Set Us Up to Fail'
  • Jan 03, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow Insists New Year's Resolutions 'Set Us Up to Fail'

Logic Expecting Baby No. 2
  • Jan 03, 2023

Logic Expecting Baby No. 2

Pregnant Blake Lively Considers Getting Tattoo of Husband Ryan Reynolds' Face
  • Jan 03, 2023

Pregnant Blake Lively Considers Getting Tattoo of Husband Ryan Reynolds' Face

Most Read
10 Most Cringey Moments During New Year's Eve Live Broadcast
TV

10 Most Cringey Moments During New Year's Eve Live Broadcast

'RHOP': Candiace Dillard's Husband Chris Bassett Denies Flirting With Ashley Darby's Friend Deborah

'RHOP': Candiace Dillard's Husband Chris Bassett Denies Flirting With Ashley Darby's Friend Deborah

Top 20 TV Shows Fans Shouldn't Miss in 2023 (Part 1 of 2)

Top 20 TV Shows Fans Shouldn't Miss in 2023 (Part 1 of 2)

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Take Mystery Shots After CNN Bans Booze on NYE Broadcast

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Take Mystery Shots After CNN Bans Booze on NYE Broadcast

Get the First Look at Young Lady Danbury on 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

Get the First Look at Young Lady Danbury on 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

Prince Harry's Tell-All Interview With Anderson Cooper Gets Trailer and Release Date

Prince Harry's Tell-All Interview With Anderson Cooper Gets Trailer and Release Date

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shades Kody While Talking About Her Ideal Man

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shades Kody While Talking About Her Ideal Man

Top 20 TV Shows Fans Shouldn't Miss in 2023 (Part 2 of 2)

Top 20 TV Shows Fans Shouldn't Miss in 2023 (Part 2 of 2)

Barack Obama Gives Wife Michelle 'Hard Time' Over Her Love of 'Real Housewives' Franchise

Barack Obama Gives Wife Michelle 'Hard Time' Over Her Love of 'Real Housewives' Franchise