 

SZA Gushes Over 'Beautiful' Megan Thee Stallion: 'We're All Rooting for You'

SZA Gushes Over 'Beautiful' Megan Thee Stallion: 'We're All Rooting for You'
Cover Images/Diego Corredor
Celebrity

The 'SOS' artist shows support to the 'WAP' femcee, who concluded her shooting case involving Tory Lanez late last year as he's found guilty of three charges.

  • Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - SZA is sending love to fellow musician Megan Thee Stallion. The "SOS" artist showed support to the 27-year-old "Savage" femcee, who concluded her shooting case involving Tory Lanez late last year.

Making use of her Instagram account, SZA wrote a gushing post about the Hot Girl Summer. "Jus wanted to give some love to Meg," the "Kiss Me More" hitmaker wrote on Tuesday, January 17. "Your beautiful and we're all rooting for you."

SZA gushed over Megan Thee Stallion

SZA gushed over Megan Thee Stallion.

The sweet message arrived after Tory was found guilty of three charges in the 2020 July shooting that left the "WAP" hitmaker injured. He was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

  Editors' Pick

The Canadian rapper faces more than 22 years in prison and the possibility of deportation back to Canada. However, his legal team is currently planning to appeal the decision.

"We are shocked by the verdict," Tory's attorney George Mgdesyan said in a statement to The Shade Room on Friday, December 23. He continued, "There was not sufficient evidence to convict Mr. Peterson [Tory's real name, Daystar Peterson]. We believe this case was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt. We will be exploring all options including an appeal."

In addition, SZA raved about Taylor Swift after the latter broke new Hot 100 Billboard record with her hit song "Anti-Hero". The track became her longest-leading chart-topper in the process. "Congratulations to tay tay!" the R&B singer penned, "And thank you so much your album and writing is phenomenal ..as ALWAYS."

As for Taylor, the "Midnights" artist also gave SZA a loving shout-out. "been listening to SZA's album nonstop. Absolutely adore her music. So much love and respect for her!!!" she wrote.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Denies Using Ozempic to Lose Weight

Cardi B Could Face Jail Time for Strip Club Attack If She Fails to Complete Community Service
Related Posts
SZA Celebrates Taylor Swift's New Hot 100 Billboard Record After Pop Star Gushes Over 'SOS'

SZA Celebrates Taylor Swift's New Hot 100 Billboard Record After Pop Star Gushes Over 'SOS'

'SZA's 'SOS' Spends Five Consecutive Weeks on Billboard 200 Chart

'SZA's 'SOS' Spends Five Consecutive Weeks on Billboard 200 Chart

SZA Joined By Vivica A. Fox for Quentin Tarantino-Inspired 'Kill Bill' Music Video

SZA Joined By Vivica A. Fox for Quentin Tarantino-Inspired 'Kill Bill' Music Video

SZA's 'SOS' Breaks New Records After Staying Atop Billboard 200 for a Month

SZA's 'SOS' Breaks New Records After Staying Atop Billboard 200 for a Month

Latest News
Jordin Sparks Insinuates Grammys Snubbed 'No Air' Due to Chris Brown's Rihanna Scandal
  • Jan 18, 2023

Jordin Sparks Insinuates Grammys Snubbed 'No Air' Due to Chris Brown's Rihanna Scandal

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Secretly Working as an Artist Using Fake Name
  • Jan 18, 2023

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Secretly Working as an Artist Using Fake Name

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Gets Emotional While Revealing How She Almost Died
  • Jan 18, 2023

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Gets Emotional While Revealing How She Almost Died

Bella Hadid Looks Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe With Iconic Bob Hair
  • Jan 18, 2023

Bella Hadid Looks Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe With Iconic Bob Hair

Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports
  • Jan 18, 2023

Damson Idris Slams 'Miserable People' Amid Lori Harvey Dating Reports

SZA Gushes Over 'Beautiful' Megan Thee Stallion: 'We're All Rooting for You'
  • Jan 18, 2023

SZA Gushes Over 'Beautiful' Megan Thee Stallion: 'We're All Rooting for You'

Most Read
Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce
Celebrity

Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online

Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online

Lori Harvey Posts First Pics With Damson Idris After He Made Romance Instagram Official

Lori Harvey Posts First Pics With Damson Idris After He Made Romance Instagram Official

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Josh Duhamel Calls 'Shotgun Wedding' Co-Star Jennifer Coolidge 'Enigma'

Josh Duhamel Calls 'Shotgun Wedding' Co-Star Jennifer Coolidge 'Enigma'

Travis Scott's Failure to Fully Commit to Kylie Jenner Allegedly Caused Split

Travis Scott's Failure to Fully Commit to Kylie Jenner Allegedly Caused Split