Miss Universe CEO Responds to Rigging Allegations
After viewers claimed the competition was rigged because of the owner's tie with Miss USA, CEO of Miss Universe Organization says the results were 'handled' by an independent party.

  • Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Miss Universe Organization has broken its silence on allegations that this year's pageant was rigged after Miss USA, Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel, won the competition on Saturday, January 14. Denying the reports, CEO of the organization claims that the results of the competition were handled by an independent party.

Amy Emmerich, CEO of Miss Universe Organization, said in a statement to TMZ on Monday, "One of the top four accounting firms in the United States handled the results and verified the process." She added, "The allegations re: rigging of Miss Universe are false."

One issue that viewers have is the fact that Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutati, a Thai transgender activist and businesswoman who purchased the organization in October 2022, owns both the Miss Universe and Miss USA competitions. To this, Amy said, "People saying that it's 'suspect' that JKN Global Group owns both Miss Universe and Miss USA aren't familiar with the history of the organizations."

After R'Bonney was crowned as the new Miss Universe, becoming the first Filipino-American to win the pageant show, Amy insisted that the 28-year-old from Houston, Texas was a "strong and dedicated contestant" who is the "rightful Miss Universe."

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe Organization said in a statement, "The false rigging allegations are absurd and distract from the incredible milestones our organization and the delegates experienced this weekend."

Previously, social media users expressed their disagreement with the results of the beauty pageant, with many believing that Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel should have won instead. She was a fan favorite as she had impressed throughout the broadcast, especially with her heartfelt answers on certain questions.

Thinking that Amanda was robbed of the 2022 Miss Universe title, people voiced their criticism on Twitter. They wrote things like "Fraud!" and "Scammer" in replies to a video of the winning moment, while someone claimed, "ROBBED!! DOMINICAN REPUBLIC OR VENEZUELA DESERVED."

Another similarly said, "The crown was for DR or VENEZUELA," referring to Miss Dominican Republic Andreina Martinez who ended up being the second runner-up. Amanda, meanwhile, finished as the first runner-up.

