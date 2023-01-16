Artist of the Week: Shania Twain

Facebook Music

The Canadian's singer new track 'Giddy Up' is also ranked first in the Billboard poll of favorite new music, beating out new music by Popcaan ft. Drake and NBA YoungBoy among others.

Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shania Twain is having an early celebration ahead of the release of her new album. The Canada-born singer dropped a single called "Giddy Up" on Thursday, January 5, and on the following day, the song already bowed at the second spot on All-Genre U.S. iTunes Sales Chart.

The tune was also ranked first in the Billboard poll of favorite new music with 87 percent of the vote. beat out new music by Popcaan ft. Drake and NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again among others.

"Giddy Up" serves as the lead single off of Shania's upcoming sixth studio album, "Queen of Me". The project, which is a follow-up to her 2017's album "Now", is set for a February 3 release.

The "You're Still the One" hitmaker first announced the new record in October 2022. "I am unbelievably excited to announce 'Queen Of Me' - the new album and tour. These days, I'm feeling very comfortable in my own skin - and I think this album reflects that musically," she wrote on Instagram at that time.

"Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered," she added. "I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!"

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick a** night out with you!" Shania, who performed alongside Harry Styles at the 2022 Coachella in April, continued. "This one's gonna be a big party - no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!! I'll be Queen Of Me - you be Queen of YOU!"

In the following month, the songstress unveiled the tracklist of the double-disc album. There will be 12 songs in total, including the title track, "Waking Up Dreaming", "Last Day of Summer" and more.

You can share this post!