Harry Styles Declines Performing at The 1975's Show, Frontman Matty Healy Reveals

A few days earlier, the 'As It Was' singer's ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on stage at the British band's concert at The O2 Arena in London.

Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles seems to be quite careful about making a choice. According to The 1975's frontman Matty Healy, the "As It Was" crooner recently declined the band's request to perform at their show.

In a video circulating on social media, Matty could be seen telling the audience that he and the band did ask Harry to perform at their show. "We did ask Harry Styles…but it was a firm no," the "Somebody Else" crooner said.

"[The reasons] could have been a million things," Matty continued, before making a joke, "but I'm sure it's nothing to do with me as a person."

The revelation came after Harry's ex Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on stage at The 1975's London concert. At the time, the pop singer/songstress treated fans to the first live performance of her chart-topping song "Anti-Hero", at the O2 Arena. In addition to playing "Anti-Hero", she performed a cover of The 1975's song "The City", which comes from their self-titled 2013 album.

The 1975 and Taylor have previously worked together, with Matty revealing last year that they collaborated on her hit album "Midnight". The "All Too Well" singer's 10th studio album was released in October last year. The release made history almost immediately, breaking the Spotify record for the most-streamed album in a single day and completely dominating the top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Upon learning of Harry's decision to decline The 1975's request, fans were quick to defend him. One person said that the former One Direction needs to rest following his wildly successful American leg of "Love on Tour". "As he should he's been touring continously for a whole year. He needs to rest," wrote the said person.

Another pointed out, "tbh it was probably because taylor performed that same night/yesterday & he didn't want people like... saying some s**t (even though taylor is in a relationship)." Someone else quipped, "Harry, we really don't care, keep wearing dresses to shock karens."

