Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'Everything Everywhere' and Brendan Fraser Among Movie Winners

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is the biggest movie winner of the night with 5 trophies, Fraser defeats Austin Butler and Collin Farrell for the Best Actor prize, while Cate Blanchett is named Best Actress.

Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Everything Everywhere All at Once" cast and crew just had one of their biggest nights at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Fresh off their multiple Golden Globe wins, the multiverse comedy came out victorious at the ceremony, which took place on Sunday, January 15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

"Everything Everywhere" took home the coveted award, Best Picture, edging out nine other contenders which included "Avatar: The Way of Water", "Babylon", "The Banshees of Inisherin", "Elvis", "The Fabelmans", "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery", "RRR", "Tar", "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Women Talking".

The absurdist comedy-drama film grabbed four other prizes for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for filmmaking duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan and Best Editing.

The movie's lead Michelle Yeoh lost out the Best Actress title to Cate Blanchett, who was recognized for her performance in "Tar". Giving a bunch of shout-outs to fellow actresses, she asked that people should stop pitting women against each other.

"Why don't we just say there is a whole raft of female performances that are in concert and in dialogue with one another," she said onstage. "And stop the televised horse race of it all because can I tell you every single woman with a television, film, advertising, tampon commercials, whatever, you're all out there doing amazing work that is inspiring me continually. Thank you I share this with you all."

Meanwhile, Best Actor kudo went to Brendan Fraser for his role in "The Whale". He defeated other nominees such as Austin Butler ("Elvis") and Colin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin") for the acting nod.

"It was Herman Melville who once wrote that there are only five critics in America - the rest are asleep," Fraser said in his speech. "I don't know what it means, either, but I'm sure glad you woke up for me. Where were you for 'Furry Vengeance'?!" he added, calling out his 2010 comedy co-starring Brooke Shields and Ken Jeong.

He thanked director Darren Aronofsky for finding him "in the wilderness." He then got emotional as he shared a message of hope. "If you - like Charlie, who I played in this movie - in any way, struggle with obesity, or you just feel like you're in a dark sea, I want you to know that if you, too, can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen," he said through tears.

"Tar" won another award in Best Score category for Hildur Guonadottir's work. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" also bagged two awards, Best Comedy and Best Acting Ensemble, with "RRR" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" also among pics scoring multiple wins.

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" was named Best Animated Feature, "Avatar: The Way of Water" grabbed Best Visual Effects prize, while "Top Gun: Maverick", "Elvis" and "Babylon" took home one award each.

Surprisingly, "The Banshees of Inisherin", which scored nine nominations from eight different categories, failed to score a single win from the Critics Choice Awards.

The ceremony, which was hosted by Chelsea Handler, also honored the best in TV. Jeff Bridges was presented with Lifetime Achievement Award, while Janelle Monae received the SeeHer Award.

