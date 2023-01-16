 

Sean Penn and Ex Robin Wright Spotted Traveling Together for First Time in Years

The Oscar winner and the 'House of Cards' alum, who were married from 1996 to 2010, are spotted together for the first time months after she filed for divorce from Clement Giraudet.

AceShowbiz - Sean Penn and his ex Robin Wright Penn have reunited for the first time in years. Over the weekend, the "Into the Wild" star and the "House of Cards" alum were seen traveling together at the Los Angeles International Airport.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, Penn could be seen carrying a black backpack while his former spouse walked behind him with a black suitcase. The actor kept it simple in a casual beige tee, cargo pants, a black jacket and winter boots.

Robin, in the meantime, kept warm in a black turtleneck, jeans and brown boots. The Golden Globe Award winner also brought a white puffer jacket in her arms.

Sean and Robin, who were married from 1996 to 2010, traveled together just four months after she called it quits with her husband, Clement Giraudet. She filed for divorce from the Saint Laurent executive in September 2022 to end their four-year marriage.

As for Sean, he finalized his divorce from Leila George in April 2022 following their 15-month marriage. The Oscar-winning actor and the daughter of actor Vincent D'Onofrio dated for four years before tying the knot in July 2020.

During an interview with Hollywood Authentic earlier this year, Sean blamed himself for their separation. "I only see [her] on a day-to-day basis now, because I f**ked up the marriage. We were married technically for one year, but for five years, I was a very neglectful guy," he admitted, though he insisted that he wasn't unfaithful.

Sean claimed that while he "doesn't know" what the future will hold for him and Leila, he said he's worked on what he sees as the problems with himself during their relationship. "Now, when I wash the dishes, I don't answer my phone," he explained. "If I'm with my wife for a day, I don't have my phone on, even though I'm juggling a lot of things."

"I don't juggle them better by taking more calls. I can have my phone off and not watch the news for 12 hours now," he elaborated further. "And even when I'm stressed, I'm never stressed the way I used to be. Because we've all had our hearts broken at some point."

