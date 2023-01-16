Julianne Moore Admits There's Still Part of Her That Wants to Be Tanned and Blonde

Ellen Celebrity

Although she's grown to accept her freckles and red hair, the 'Still Alice' actress confesses that her desire to have tanned skin and blonde hair sometimes resurfaces.

AceShowbiz - Julianne Moore recalls being told to "look prettier" by a movie executive. The 62-year-old actress - who shares children Caleb, 25, and Liv, 20, with husband Bart Freundich - felt bemused by the request because beauty is something which is very "subjective."

"Someone in the film industry said to me, 'You should try to look prettier.' I was like, 'I don't know if I can.' Obviously, ours is a business where there is some physicality involved, but beauty and prettiness are subjective," she admitted to The Times newspaper.

The "Still Alice" star used to feel like an "outsider" growing up because of her red hair but over the years, she's grown to accept her freckled skin and strawberry locks - but admitted she'd still rather be a "tanned blonde."

She said, "My red hair made me feel like an outsider growing up. Redheads are 2 per cent of the global population. Nobody wants to feel like they're in the minority, particularly as a young child. Now I feel very identified with my hair and freckles, but there's still a part of me that would rather be a tanned blonde."

Julianne tries to stay out of the sun because her fair skin burns so easily. She said, "I can't be in the sun for half an hour without burning. I look just like my mother and she said to me, stay out of the sun. Because I'm so fair and have freckles, I have always had to wear a hat and sunscreen. That has made the biggest difference to me in terms of maintaining my skin. But people do not want to hear that."

When it comes to exercise, the Oscar-winning star would rather do a yoga class than visit a gym because they make her "really crabby." She said, "I get really crabby in gyms. I don't like weights and I don't do well in gyms. But for me, yoga works as a mind-body exercise. That effort of concentration clears my mind. When I'm done with the class, I feel calmer."

