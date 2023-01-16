Sky Ferreira Defends Herself for Being 'Difficult', Insists She Wants to 'Protect' Herself

Instagram Music

The 'Night Time, My Time' singer suggests she is being punished for refusing to give in to pressures in the music industry as she vents her frustrations over her stagnant career.

AceShowbiz - Sky Ferreira says her career has "stalled" because she has been branded "difficult." The 30-year-old singer hasn't dropped an album since "Night Time, My Time" in 2013 although she has been teasing the follow-up, "Masochism", for several years, but all that has materialised from her has been 2019 single "Downhill Lullaby" and last year's "Don't Forget".

While sharing a clip of a song, which dated back to 2019, now Sky claims she's "frustrated" about her career seemingly being on hold indefinitely. "I WANT TO PUT THIS OUT," she wrote alongside the clip.

She then added on her Instagram Story, "I TRIED TO PUT THIS SONG OUT FOREVER AGO. This is not my fault + it's not a conspiracy or whatever. I am not a hysterical/lying/lazy lunatic. I can pull up performances from 2014 of unreleased singles too. This is beyond f***** up. I am so frustrated + over it (sic)."

Sky then claimed she has had no choice but to be "difficult" even though it hasn't been received well. She wrote, "Being 'difficult' or 'high strung' doesn't give people the right to damage + stall my career. I am in a DIFFICULT situation + I have to be 'difficult' to get through it."

"I have to protect my work + myself somehow? A lot of it is not being allowed to say or do anything I want/need without it being dismissed. The thing I actively tried to avoid happens + it somehow gets reversed."

The "Everything Is Embarrassing" singer was just 18 when she released her first singles and she previously said she felt "trapped" as a young artist because so many people had ideas about her image. She said, "In the music industry, everyone's trying to mould you. They have an idea of what you should be."

"People get greedy. When I was younger, I got cornered in situations where it was like, 'You have to do this,' and I didn't know better. It was just different back then... The internet was there, but it wasn't this thing that people had figured out. I used it to my advantage - that really helped me get my stuff out. But I've been shelved so many times."

