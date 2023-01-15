 

Kris Jenner Speaks at Funeral of Tristan Thompson's Mom With Khloe, Kim and Drake Among Mourners

Celebrity

The Kardashian/Jenner momager along with her two daughters shows support for Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy as his late mother is laid to rest in Toronto.

  • Jan 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian was among attendees at the funeral of Tristan Thompson's mother on Saturday, January 14, 2023. The basketball player's mom Andrew Thompson passed away from a heart attack earlier this month and, over the weekend, his former partner - the mother of his four-year-old daughter True and five-month-old son - as well as her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian joined him at her funeral service in Toronto.

"They all want to be there for Tristan. He will always be family. It's a devastating situation for him. They want to do everything they can to support him," a source told People magazine.

Another insider told the outlet that Kris was one of the people to speak at Andrea's funeral, which was also attended by Drake. According to TMZ, the guests wore traditional funeral attire.

Tristan left Los Angeles "as soon as he could" to be with his family in Toronto after he received the news of his mom's death and Khloe was spotted by his side.

A source said recently, "Khloe will comfort and help him navigate what will be a very difficult time. This was unexpected. She was incredibly close to his mother, and like Khloe and the Kardashian family always do, they will come together and support their loved ones in their most difficult time of need. Tristan is the father of Khloe's kids and she and her entire family will always be there for him."

Kris was among those who paid tribute to Andrea following her death, sharing some photos on Instagram. She wrote, "I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan's mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel."

"You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel @realtristan13."

