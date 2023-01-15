 

Britney Spears Allegedly Acting 'Manic' at Restaurant, Sam Asghari Storming Off Without Her

Britney Spears Allegedly Acting 'Manic' at Restaurant, Sam Asghari Storming Off Without Her
Instagram
Celebrity

Britney is rumored to have had a meltdown during a recent night out with her husband in California and the outing ended with him storming out of the establishment without her.

  • Jan 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears allegedly had a "manic" episode at a restaurant that saw her husband Sam Asghari storm off. According to witnesses, the "Toxic'" singer, 41, were acting "manic" at Joey in Woodland Hills, California and talking gibberish. The star was reportedly left distraught as she's being recorded at the time by fellow customers.

Britney was seen in a video obtained by TMZ on Saturday, January 14, 2023 using a menu to shield her face from a camera while sources said 28-year-old Sam was "visibly upset" and "stormed out" of the eatery without his wife, whom he married in June 2022. Britney allegedly walked out a couple of minutes later, leaving her bodyguard to pick up the bill.

  Editors' Pick

Representatives for the singer and her partner did not respond to an enquiry for comment from Page Six on Saturday.

Britney, recently freed from her 13-year conservatorship, was reportedly diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but has said she was held at a mental health facility against her will and forced to take medications. She admitted in November she was not totally "present" during her wedding to Sam while he has said he is not a fan of his wife's constant topless photos she posts on social media.

In December, he hit back at critics' speculations he "controls" Britney and told TMZ, "I don't even control what we have for dinner." He added, "You know, in the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on, so I understand where (fans are) coming from. They're just being protective. If anything, they're being good fans."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Florence Pugh Rejects Hollywood Body Standards, Refuses to Diet for Roles

Tori Spelling's Daughter Feels 'Much Better' at Home After Hospitalized With Scary Migraine Attack
Related Posts
Britney Spears Denies Partying With Paris Hilton at Cade Hudson's 36th Birthday Bash

Britney Spears Denies Partying With Paris Hilton at Cade Hudson's 36th Birthday Bash

Britney Spears Claps Back at Sister Jamie Lynn's Claims It's 'Hard' to Be Her Sister

Britney Spears Claps Back at Sister Jamie Lynn's Claims It's 'Hard' to Be Her Sister

Britney Spears Wants to Sell Her Calabasas House

Britney Spears Wants to Sell Her Calabasas House

Britney Spears Debunks Wild Death Theory Sparked by Odd Instagram Posts

Britney Spears Debunks Wild Death Theory Sparked by Odd Instagram Posts

Latest News
Tori Spelling's Daughter Feels 'Much Better' at Home After Hospitalized With Scary Migraine Attack
  • Jan 15, 2023

Tori Spelling's Daughter Feels 'Much Better' at Home After Hospitalized With Scary Migraine Attack

Britney Spears Allegedly Acting 'Manic' at Restaurant, Sam Asghari Storming Off Without Her
  • Jan 15, 2023

Britney Spears Allegedly Acting 'Manic' at Restaurant, Sam Asghari Storming Off Without Her

French Montana Dubs 50 Cent 'Biggest Genius in Music Industry' for Using Beef as Marketing Tool
  • Jan 15, 2023

French Montana Dubs 50 Cent 'Biggest Genius in Music Industry' for Using Beef as Marketing Tool

Westside Gunn Cancels European Tour, Informs Fans He Can't Give Refund Due to $50,000 Loss
  • Jan 15, 2023

Westside Gunn Cancels European Tour, Informs Fans He Can't Give Refund Due to $50,000 Loss

Celebrities Who Kick Off 2023 With Pregnancy News
  • Jan 15, 2023

Celebrities Who Kick Off 2023 With Pregnancy News

Florence Pugh Rejects Hollywood Body Standards, Refuses to Diet for Roles
  • Jan 15, 2023

Florence Pugh Rejects Hollywood Body Standards, Refuses to Diet for Roles

Most Read
Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'
Celebrity

Prince Harry Says King Charles Isn't Happy When Kate Middleton Gets 'Loads of Publicity'

Prince Harry's Alleged Ex Says He Digs 'a Really Big Hole' by Marrying 'Manipulative' Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's Alleged Ex Says He Digs 'a Really Big Hole' by Marrying 'Manipulative' Meghan Markle

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He 'Had Enough' After 'Krazy' Footage From Incident on Plane Surfaced Online

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He 'Had Enough' After 'Krazy' Footage From Incident on Plane Surfaced Online

Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'

Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'

Kim Kardashian 'Hates' Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori, Shares Cryptic Quotes

Kim Kardashian 'Hates' Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori, Shares Cryptic Quotes

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Make Romance Instagram Official on Her 26th Birthday

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Make Romance Instagram Official on Her 26th Birthday

Iggy Azalea Offers 'Unapologetically Hot' Content as She Joins OnlyFans

Iggy Azalea Offers 'Unapologetically Hot' Content as She Joins OnlyFans

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Gets Help From Dolly Parton Amid Worsening Family Drama With Dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Gets Help From Dolly Parton Amid Worsening Family Drama With Dad Billy Ray