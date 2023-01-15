Britney Spears Allegedly Acting 'Manic' at Restaurant, Sam Asghari Storming Off Without Her

Instagram Celebrity

Britney is rumored to have had a meltdown during a recent night out with her husband in California and the outing ended with him storming out of the establishment without her.

Jan 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears allegedly had a "manic" episode at a restaurant that saw her husband Sam Asghari storm off. According to witnesses, the "Toxic'" singer, 41, were acting "manic" at Joey in Woodland Hills, California and talking gibberish. The star was reportedly left distraught as she's being recorded at the time by fellow customers.

Britney was seen in a video obtained by TMZ on Saturday, January 14, 2023 using a menu to shield her face from a camera while sources said 28-year-old Sam was "visibly upset" and "stormed out" of the eatery without his wife, whom he married in June 2022. Britney allegedly walked out a couple of minutes later, leaving her bodyguard to pick up the bill.

Representatives for the singer and her partner did not respond to an enquiry for comment from Page Six on Saturday.

Britney, recently freed from her 13-year conservatorship, was reportedly diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but has said she was held at a mental health facility against her will and forced to take medications. She admitted in November she was not totally "present" during her wedding to Sam while he has said he is not a fan of his wife's constant topless photos she posts on social media.

In December, he hit back at critics' speculations he "controls" Britney and told TMZ, "I don't even control what we have for dinner." He added, "You know, in the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on, so I understand where (fans are) coming from. They're just being protective. If anything, they're being good fans."

You can share this post!