Nicholas Lyndhurst Confirmed to Join Kelsey Grammer in 'Frasier' Revival

YouTube/CBS TV

The 'Only Fools and Horses' actor is set to share screen with the original lead star in the upcoming follow-up television series to the classic 'Cheers' spin-off.

Jan 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicholas Lyndhurst has been tapped in the "Frasier" sequel series. He becomes the first new cast member to be confirmed for the returning sitcom, which previously ran between 1993 and 2004.

Previously starring in British sitcoms including "Only Fools and Horses" and "Goodnight Sweetheart", the 61-year-old actor will soon appear opposite Kelsey Grammer in the upcoming series, according to Variety. Nicholas and Kelsey, 67, also co-starred in "Man of La Mancha", which they performed at the London Coliseum.

The official logline for the Paramount series has teased details of the show. It reads, "Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!"

The logline has also offered some insight into Nicholas' character, Alan Cornwall. It reads, "British, boozy and larger than life, Alan has an intellect on par with Frasier's - if only he ever felt like using it. Alan's mischievous streak might be just what Frasier could use to shake up his routine while Frasier's thoughtful guidance might help Alan find some of the direction he's been missing in his own life."

Last year, Kelsey promised that some familiar faces will return for the "Frasier" reboot. The actor - who plays the titular character in the show - shared, "There's surely going to be some return visits from a lot of the peripheral characters in Frasier's life. Some of them will show up. Some are not coming as regulars, but may make an appearance later on."

"Fraiser" was created as a spin-off of the sitcom "Cheers" and the hit TV show starred the likes of David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and John Mahoney, who died in February 2018, aged 77.

