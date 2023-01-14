 

Kate Winslet's 'Biggest Hug' Put Teen Co-Star at Ease on Set of 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Kate Winslet's 'Biggest Hug' Put Teen Co-Star at Ease on Set of 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Movie

Bailey Bass is grateful for the warm hug she received from the 'Titanic' actress on set for putting her anxious mind at rest before they filmed scenes together for 'Avatar 2'.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kate Winslet immediately put her on-screen daughter Bailey Bass at ease on the set of "Avatar: The Way of Water". The 19-year-old actress portrays Tsireya, the daughter of Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) and Ronal (Winslet), who are the leaders of the aquatic Metkayina clan, in the sci-fi sequel.

The newcomer was initially anxious about working alongside the "Titanic" legend, but the older star made her feel relaxed and even hugged her when they met.

Speaking to the latest issue of Empire magazine, Bailey said of her A-list co-star, "I was freaking out because it was like, 'It's Rose from 'Titanic!' We're in rehearsals and she comes in ... gives me the biggest hug. I'm like, 'Okay, so she's normal.' You could talk about anything and she is there for you."

  Editors' Pick

The teenager says the film has "truly changed [her] life." She said, "It's something that doesn't happen every day. My mom's a single mom and she hustled so hard, and for her to see her kid's dream come true ... you put aside all the incredible things that can happen like being able to financially support your family, but more than that, 'Avatar' started my career. It truly changed my life."

Kate recently revealed she has her children to thank for convincing her to take a role in the film. The 47-year-old actress reunited with her "Titanic" director James Cameron to appear in his long-awaited sequel to the 2009 flick, and she agreed to play Ronal after a phone call from the filmmaker sent her brood into a frenzy.

She told People magazine, "He called me and described the role, and I thought, 'That sounds amazing', and my kids were like 'Oh my God, mom, you have to do it!' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Freya Ridings Secretly Married Boyfriend in 'Magical' Ceremony
Related Posts
'Avatar' and 'Black Panther' Sequels, 'DAHMER' Nominated for 2023 PGA Awards

'Avatar' and 'Black Panther' Sequels, 'DAHMER' Nominated for 2023 PGA Awards

James Cameron Explains 'Game Plan' for 'Avatar' Sequels

James Cameron Explains 'Game Plan' for 'Avatar' Sequels

Box Office: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Crosses $400M Mark Over Holiday Weekend

Box Office: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Crosses $400M Mark Over Holiday Weekend

James Cameron Cut Gun Scene From 'Avatar 2' as He Felt It's 'Too Grim' Amid Rising Gun Violence

James Cameron Cut Gun Scene From 'Avatar 2' as He Felt It's 'Too Grim' Amid Rising Gun Violence

Latest News
Nicholas Lyndhurst Confirmed to Join Kelsey Grammer in 'Frasier' Revival
  • Jan 15, 2023

Nicholas Lyndhurst Confirmed to Join Kelsey Grammer in 'Frasier' Revival

Margot Robbie Left Physically and Emotionally Exhausted After Completing 'Babylon'
  • Jan 15, 2023

Margot Robbie Left Physically and Emotionally Exhausted After Completing 'Babylon'

Freya Ridings Secretly Married Boyfriend in 'Magical' Ceremony
  • Jan 14, 2023

Freya Ridings Secretly Married Boyfriend in 'Magical' Ceremony

Kate Winslet's 'Biggest Hug' Put Teen Co-Star at Ease on Set of 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
  • Jan 14, 2023

Kate Winslet's 'Biggest Hug' Put Teen Co-Star at Ease on Set of 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Lori Harvey Stunned by Question About Michael B. Jordan Cheating Rumors
  • Jan 14, 2023

Lori Harvey Stunned by Question About Michael B. Jordan Cheating Rumors

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial
  • Jan 14, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Most Read
Leonardo DiCaprio Not Impressed After Reading 'Titanic' Script, Thought It Was 'Boring'
Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio Not Impressed After Reading 'Titanic' Script, Thought It Was 'Boring'

Matt Reeves Confirms Sequel of 'The Batman' Is in the Works

Matt Reeves Confirms Sequel of 'The Batman' Is in the Works

'Avatar' and 'Black Panther' Sequels, 'DAHMER' Nominated for 2023 PGA Awards

'Avatar' and 'Black Panther' Sequels, 'DAHMER' Nominated for 2023 PGA Awards

Cate Blanchett Defends Her New Movie 'Tar' After It's Branded 'Anti-Woman'

Cate Blanchett Defends Her New Movie 'Tar' After It's Branded 'Anti-Woman'

Pharrell Williams Admits He's Lack of 'Mental Endurance' to Create Movie Scores

Pharrell Williams Admits He's Lack of 'Mental Endurance' to Create Movie Scores

'The Batman' Avoids 'The Dark Knight' Route, Won't Focus on Villain in Sequel

'The Batman' Avoids 'The Dark Knight' Route, Won't Focus on Villain in Sequel

Austin Butler Nearly Quit Acting After His Mother Died of Cancer

Austin Butler Nearly Quit Acting After His Mother Died of Cancer

Bryan Cranston Open to Reprising His TV Role for 'Malcolm in the Middle' Movie

Bryan Cranston Open to Reprising His TV Role for 'Malcolm in the Middle' Movie

Marisa Abela Channels Amy Winehouse in First Look at Sam Taylor-Johnson's Biopic

Marisa Abela Channels Amy Winehouse in First Look at Sam Taylor-Johnson's Biopic