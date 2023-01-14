Kim Kardashian 'Hates' Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori, Shares Cryptic Quotes

Instagram/Cover Images/Instagram/Hoo-me.com/Media Punch Celebrity

In other news related to Ye, it is reported that the 'Jesus Is King' artist and the Yeezy architectural designer went on honeymoon in Utah following their intimate wedding ceremony.

Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian reportedly doesn't approve of Kanye West's alleged new wife Bianca Censori. According to a new report, it has been an open secret that "The Kardashians" star has long hated Bianca for no obvious reason.

"Kim hates her," an insider told Page Six of the "Donda" artist's architectural designer wife. "She's pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls."

It was also said that it was well known around the Yeezy HQ that the SKIMS founder didn't like Bianca, who reportedly worked at Yeezy as an architectural designer for several years. Kim allegedly suspected that Bianca had a secret agenda by approaching Ye.

Kim also appeared to react to the wedding news with cryptic quotes. Amid reports that her ex-husband has remarried, the 42-year-old star, who shares four kids with the rapper, shared a message on Instagram on Thursday, January 12, "I'm in my quiet girl era. I don't have much to say." The now-deleted post continued, "Just much to do."

In another post, she added, "Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you." A third post, meanwhile, read, "People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that."

In other news related to Ye, it was said that Ye and his new wife Bianca went on honeymoon in Utah following their private wedding ceremony. Daily Mail reported that the embattled star and the Yeezy architectural designer spent time at Amangiri resort last week.

Following the honeymoon, the couple returned to Beverly Hills, where they were first spotted together on Sunday at the Waldorf Astoria. He was seen sporting a wedding ring during the outing. The two then were pictured having a meal together at the same hotel on Monday.

News of their shocking marriage broke on Friday. While the pair reportedly tied the knot in private nuptials, it was believed that the union is not legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate. Ye has yet to comment on the reports.

You can share this post!