 

Pink Shares Heartache Over Former Collaborator Lisa Marie Presley's Death

The 'So What' singer who previously collaborated with Elvis Presley's recently-deceased daughter has paid heartfelt tribute to the late star in the wake of her death.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pink, Octavia Spencer, and Leah Remini were quick to pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley following her death. The singer/songwriter - who was the daughter of late music legend Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley - was admitted to hospital on Thursday, January 12, 2023 after suffering a cardiac arrest but passed away later at the age of 54, and her friends and acquaintances in the entertainment world have taken to their social media channels to express their shock and sadness at the news.

"Oh, this one hurts my heart," Pink - who worked on a track called "Shine" on Lisa Marie's 2005 album "Now What" - shared a photo of them together and wrote on Instagram.

"Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind. Funny as s***, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children. My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend. [broken heart emoji] (sic)."

  Editors' Pick

Like Pink, Leah said she was "heartbroken" by the news. She tweeted, "I'm heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers."

Octavia sent a message of support to Lisa Marie's family and fans. She posted, "So sad that we've lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans."

LeAnn Rimes referenced the tragic suicide of Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough - who took his own life in 2020 - in her message. She tweeted, "lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad's arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years (sic)."

Marlee Matlin expressed her sadness for the star's mother. She tweeted, "I had the chance to know @Cilla_Presley when I was on Dancing With the Stars and as a mother, I can't imagine the pain she must be going through with the untimely passing of Lisa Marie. I have the image of little Lisa Marie growing up (sic)."

Donatella Versace promised to "never forget" her friend. She wrote, "I will never forget the times we spent together. Your beauty and your kindness shone so bright. Rest in peace Lisa Marie. We will never forget you."

