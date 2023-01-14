 

Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty to Seven More Sexual Offense Charges

Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty to Seven More Sexual Offense Charges
Celebrity

The former 'House of Cards' actor appears in court via video link to enter a not-guilty plea to more allegations suggesting he sexually assaulted a man in the early 2000s.

  • Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Spacey has denounced seven more sexual offences against a man alleged to have been committed in the early 2000s. The Oscar-winner, 63, is hit with three charges of indecent assault, three of alleged sexual assault, and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, on unspecified dates between 2001 and 2005.

On Friday, January 13, 2023, he faced the charges at Southwark Crown Court, London after he previously denied five allegations relating to three other men who are now aged in their 30s and 40s. Spacey showed up in court by video link, only confirming his identity and entering a not guilty plea to all charges.

  Editors' Pick

The "American Beauty" and "House of Cards" actor also faces 12 charges relating to four men between 2001 and 2013. He appeared at the Old Bailey in London last year to deny the five previous charges, pleading not guilty to four charges of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

He is out on unconditional bail and will face a month-long trial on all charges from June 6, with a pre-trial review set for April 5. Spacey's lawyer Patrick Gibbs QC has said the actor "strenuously denies" all charges.

In October 2022, the actor won a civil lawsuit in America that saw him accused of an "unwanted sexual advance" at a party in 1986.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gerard Butler's Mouth, Nose and Eyes 'Burning' After He Accidentally Rubbed Acid on His Face
Related Posts
Kevin Spacey Appears in Court as He Faces More Sex Charges

Kevin Spacey Appears in Court as He Faces More Sex Charges

Kevin Spacey Slapped With Seven New Sexual Assault Charges

Kevin Spacey Slapped With Seven New Sexual Assault Charges

Anthony Rapp's Lawyer Insists He Tells 'His Truth' After Kevin Spacey's Cleared in Sex Assault Case

Anthony Rapp's Lawyer Insists He Tells 'His Truth' After Kevin Spacey's Cleared in Sex Assault Case

Kevin Spacey Gains Small Victory as Judge Dismisses Part of Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit Against Him

Kevin Spacey Gains Small Victory as Judge Dismisses Part of Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit Against Him

Latest News
Gerard Butler's Mouth, Nose and Eyes 'Burning' After He Accidentally Rubbed Acid on His Face
  • Jan 14, 2023

Gerard Butler's Mouth, Nose and Eyes 'Burning' After He Accidentally Rubbed Acid on His Face

Michael Bay Charged With Murder of Pigeon
  • Jan 13, 2023

Michael Bay Charged With Murder of Pigeon

Cate Blanchett Defends Her New Movie 'Tar' After It's Branded 'Anti-Woman'
  • Jan 13, 2023

Cate Blanchett Defends Her New Movie 'Tar' After It's Branded 'Anti-Woman'

Rob Lowe Trapped for Almost Two Days Due to Heavy Storms in Santa Barbara
  • Jan 13, 2023

Rob Lowe Trapped for Almost Two Days Due to Heavy Storms in Santa Barbara

Prince Harry Loved to Hunt 'Slightly Damaged' Clothes in Discount Store
  • Jan 13, 2023

Prince Harry Loved to Hunt 'Slightly Damaged' Clothes in Discount Store

Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'
  • Jan 13, 2023

Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'

Most Read
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child
Celebrity

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Full Cardiac Arrest

Foxy Brown Dubs Keith Murray 'Crackhead' and 'Dope Fiend' After Sexual Intercourse Claims

Foxy Brown Dubs Keith Murray 'Crackhead' and 'Dope Fiend' After Sexual Intercourse Claims

Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors

Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors

Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling

Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour