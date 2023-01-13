 

Nick Viall Shares His Engagement Photos After Proposing to Natalie Joy

Nick Viall Shares His Engagement Photos After Proposing to Natalie Joy
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'The Bachelorette' star takes to Instagram to show off his now-fiancee's engagement ring, after he proposed to the 24-year-old surgical technologist.

  • Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nick Viall is engaged to his girlfriend Natalie Joy. The "Bachelor's Nation" star, who has previously dated January Jones, took to Instagram to share a shoot from his proposal to the surgical technologist.

He captioned the carousel, "For the rest of my life, it's you." The pictures show off the stunning ring Nick designed with Brilliant Earth.

  Editors' Pick

The pair met after Natalie, 24, slid into the reality star's DMs in 2020. The 42-year-old star previously admitted to having anxiety about the pair's 18-year age gap.

He explained, "At first, it was something I think I was having a lot of anxiety about. Are we gonna be compatible? And I think early on that was part of the things I would worry about. But the more I got to know her, the more I was just going to her for advice or just checking in with her. I just felt like we met each other on the same wavelength, and I always felt like she was my equal."

He continued, "So other than that, it really didn't affect. But earlier on it was something I had to get over. And it was a me problem."

Nick added, "I always remember talking to certain friends and I would be like, wishing that that gap didn't exist because I would feel less nervous about it. I'd always just talk through all the things that I loved about her or that she would do for me. I'm a big personality. I don't always feel like people, regardless of age, I can connect with. And with her, I never felt that disconnect."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Pamela Anderson Reveals Why She Won't Watch Her Infamous Stolen Sex Tape With Tommy Lee

Jenna Bush Hager Claims Grandma Barbara Body-Shamed Her as Teen

Related Posts
Nick Viall Mourns Death of 'Bachelorette' Alum Clint Arlis

Nick Viall Mourns Death of 'Bachelorette' Alum Clint Arlis

'The Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall Enjoys His 'Brief' Romance With January Jones

'The Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall Enjoys His 'Brief' Romance With January Jones

Nick Viall Kills Buzz Over Potential Andi Dorfman Romance After a Run Together

Nick Viall Kills Buzz Over Potential Andi Dorfman Romance After a Run Together

Nick Viall Hits Back at Ex Kaitlyn Bristowe Following Her Diss

Nick Viall Hits Back at Ex Kaitlyn Bristowe Following Her Diss

Latest News
Harry Styles and Wet Leg Dominate Nominations at 2023 Brit Awards
  • Jan 13, 2023

Harry Styles and Wet Leg Dominate Nominations at 2023 Brit Awards

Nick Viall Shares His Engagement Photos After Proposing to Natalie Joy
  • Jan 13, 2023

Nick Viall Shares His Engagement Photos After Proposing to Natalie Joy

Pamela Anderson Reveals Why She Won't Watch Her Infamous Stolen Sex Tape With Tommy Lee
  • Jan 13, 2023

Pamela Anderson Reveals Why She Won't Watch Her Infamous Stolen Sex Tape With Tommy Lee

Katherine Heigl Got Up Front About Her Desire to Get Married to Josh Kelley
  • Jan 13, 2023

Katherine Heigl Got Up Front About Her Desire to Get Married to Josh Kelley

Jenna Bush Hager Claims Grandma Barbara Body-Shamed Her as Teen
  • Jan 13, 2023

Jenna Bush Hager Claims Grandma Barbara Body-Shamed Her as Teen

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Gets Help From Dolly Parton Amid Worsening Family Drama With Dad Billy Ray
  • Jan 13, 2023

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Gets Help From Dolly Parton Amid Worsening Family Drama With Dad Billy Ray

Most Read
Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder
Celebrity

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors

Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling

Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling

Foxy Brown Dubs Keith Murray 'Crackhead' and 'Dope Fiend' After Sexual Intercourse Claims

Foxy Brown Dubs Keith Murray 'Crackhead' and 'Dope Fiend' After Sexual Intercourse Claims

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade

Ne-Yo Shows Love to All of His Kids, Shares First Pic of Son With Influencer Sade