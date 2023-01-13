 

Lori Harvey Enjoys Her Skincare Regimen as 'Me-Time'

The 25-year-old model, who launched her own skincare brand SKN by LH in 2021, finds skincare regimen 'very therapeutic' and looks forward to it every day.

AceShowbiz - Lori Harvey finds her skincare regimen to be "very therapeutic." The 25-year-old model, who is the daughter of comedian Steve Harvey. has opened up about her beauty routine, revealing that she looks forward to her skincare regimen.

Lori, who dated movie star Michael B. Jordan between 2020 and 2022, explained, "Having that skincare regimen is very therapeutic and something I look forward to every day. It's me-time."

The model also revealed that she keeps her eye cream in the refrigerator. She told E! News, "I've always put my eye mask in the refrigerator. Lately, I've been putting my eye cream in the refrigerator and it really wakes me up in the morning."

What's more, Lori believes that she's "growing and evolving" in a broader sense. She said, "Patience is a virtue. Being patient with myself as I'm growing and evolving."

Lori launched her own skincare brand, SKN by LH, in 2021. The model managed to create the brand without any financial help from her parents, and she's very proud of what she's managed to accomplish.

She said, "That has arguably been one of the hardest things I've ever done in my life, but also one of the most rewarding and fulfilling, because this is the first thing that I’ve really been able to call my own thing, that I built from the ground up. It would’ve been very easy for me to just ask my parents to connect me with people and set it up, and I'll just slap my name on it and go about my day. But I really wanted to learn the ins and outs of the business. I wanted to be very hands-on with everything I was doing, and I wanted to make the mistakes, so that I could learn from them and really know how to be a businesswoman at the end of the day."

