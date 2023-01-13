 

Kumail Nanjiani Says Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino Have 'Earned the Right' to Comment on MCU

Kumail Nanjiani Says Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino Have 'Earned the Right' to Comment on MCU
Cover Images/KOI SOJER/Media Punch
Celebrity

The actor, who plays Kingo in Marvel's 'Eternals, admits that while he 'disagrees' with Scorsese's thoughts about superhero films, he respects the legendary director's opinion about Marvel Cinematic Universe.

  • Jan 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kumail Nanjiani thinks Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino have "earned the right" to have an opinion on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The "Eternals" actor, who plays Kingo in the MCU movie, admits that while he "disagrees" with Scorsese's thoughts about superhero films, he respects the legendary director's opinion.

"I obviously love the movies Tarantino makes or Scorsese makes, and I may disagree with Scorsese's opinion on superhero movies, but I mean, who else has earned the right to have an opinion?" the 44-year-old actor.

Nanjiani also thinks it is "strange" that people get so "upset" about Scorsese's MCU opinions. He told Esquire magazine, "If Scorsese hasn't earned the right to have an opinion on movies, then none of us should have an opinion on movies. It's so strange that people get upset about it."

In October 2019, Scorsese compared Marvel movies to "theme parks", insisting they are "not cinema". He said at the time, "I don't see [Marvel movies]. I tried, you know? But that's not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."

  Editors' Pick

Later that month, he also said, "The value of a film that's like a theme park film, for example, the Marvel type pictures where the theaters become amusement parks, that's a different experience. As I was saying earlier, it's not cinema, it's something else. Whether you go for that or not, it is something else and we shouldn't be invaded by it. And so that's a big issue, and we need the theater owners to step up for that to allow theaters to show films that are narrative films."

Several stars, including Taika Waititi, James Gunn and Simu Liu, have hit back at Scorsese's criticism. Liu, who starred in MCU film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", tweeted, "If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie. I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone."

In November, Tarantino hit out at the "Marvel-isation of Hollywood". He said, "Part of the Marvel-isation of Hollywood is… you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters, but they're not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I'm not the first person to say that. I think that's been said a zillion times … but it's like, you know, it's these franchise characters that become a star."

You can share this post!

You might also like

James Cameron Disses Streaming While Reacting to the 'Avatar 2' Box Office Dominance

LightSkinKeisha Shuts Down BBL Accusations With Twerking Video

Related Posts
Kumail Nanjiani Feels People Have Become More Tolerant of Racism Today

Kumail Nanjiani Feels People Have Become More Tolerant of Racism Today

Kumail Nanjiani Found Stand-Up Comedy Unpleasant Early in His Career

Kumail Nanjiani Found Stand-Up Comedy Unpleasant Early in His Career

Kumail Nanjiani 'Very Uncomfortable' Talking About His Body

Kumail Nanjiani 'Very Uncomfortable' Talking About His Body

Kumail Nanjiani's Buffed Physique Reignites Debate Over His Body Transformation

Kumail Nanjiani's Buffed Physique Reignites Debate Over His Body Transformation

Latest News
Kumail Nanjiani Says Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino Have 'Earned the Right' to Comment on MCU
  • Jan 13, 2023

Kumail Nanjiani Says Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino Have 'Earned the Right' to Comment on MCU

Freddie Gibbs Explains Why He's Not Interested in Ending Benny the Butcher Feud
  • Jan 13, 2023

Freddie Gibbs Explains Why He's Not Interested in Ending Benny the Butcher Feud

Kenya Moore Allegedly Dating a Rich White Guy Amid Marc Daly Divorce
  • Jan 13, 2023

Kenya Moore Allegedly Dating a Rich White Guy Amid Marc Daly Divorce

Tom Brady's Rumored GF Veronika Rajek Identifies Herself as Bisexual
  • Jan 13, 2023

Tom Brady's Rumored GF Veronika Rajek Identifies Herself as Bisexual

Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole Says Her 'Today' Gig Is Canceled Amid Legal Issue
  • Jan 13, 2023

Slutty Vegan CEO Pinky Cole Says Her 'Today' Gig Is Canceled Amid Legal Issue

Yung Bleu Bares His Stomach After Weight Loss
  • Jan 13, 2023

Yung Bleu Bares His Stomach After Weight Loss

Most Read
Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'
Celebrity

Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'

Kevin Costner Blames Extreme California Flooding for Causing Him to Skip 2023 Golden Globes

Kevin Costner Blames Extreme California Flooding for Causing Him to Skip 2023 Golden Globes

Pamela Anderson Takes Accountability for Some Negative Things That Happened in Her Life

Pamela Anderson Takes Accountability for Some Negative Things That Happened in Her Life

Selma Blair's MS Symptoms No Longer Regress

Selma Blair's MS Symptoms No Longer Regress

Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed

Bhad Bhabie on People Subscribing to Her OnlyFans on Her 18th Birthday: They Should Be Jailed

Fredo Bang Reveals He's Now a 'Daddy' After Allegedly Welcoming a Child With Lesbian Couple

Fredo Bang Reveals He's Now a 'Daddy' After Allegedly Welcoming a Child With Lesbian Couple

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder

Quavo's Sharp Tongue Allegedly to Be Blamed for Argument That Led to Takeoff Murder

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour