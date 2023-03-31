 

Jenna Johnson Had Pregnancy Loss Nearly 2 Years Before Welcoming Son With Val Chmerkovskiy

Jenna Johnson Had Pregnancy Loss Nearly 2 Years Before Welcoming Son With Val Chmerkovskiy
The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro-dancer opens up about her past miscarriage when appearing on 'Good Morning America' with her husband Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

  • Mar 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jenna Johnson revealed that she suffered a miscarriage nearly two years before giving birth to her son. The "Dancing with the Stars" pro made the revelation when appearing on "Good Morning America" with her husband Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

"We were in Dallas for a show, and while we were practicing, we did something and I just turned to him and I'm like, 'I think I'm bleeding,'" the 28-year-old said. "And immediately, just my heart dropped. I could see it in his face, just went white. I sprinted to our hotel room, and I lost the baby in our hotel room."

Jenna said she felt isolated and alone in the wake of the pregnancy loss because no one, except her husband, knew she was pregnant. "I didn't want to dance for a while. I was so angry," she added. "But then it kind of became my escape. I was so, so sad. I was hurting so much."

  Editors' Pick

Luckily, Jenna and Valentin conceived again and they welcomed baby son Rome in January of this year. "Those exhausting, tired moments when you're up at 4 A.M. together and you're like, 'Oh my gosh, that's my teammate and he's willing to do this with me,'" she said of her spouse, before adding of their new bundle of joy, "Even the hardest, most ruthless nights, the exhaustion, he's so worth it."

Jenna introduced baby Rome to the world in February. Sharing a photo of the tot smiling while sleeping soundly, she kicked off the caption by writing, "Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy."

"Cannot believe it's been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you," the new mom continued gushing. "Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is. Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!! **the left dimple melts me every time."

