 

Austin Butler Has Kind Words for Kaia Gerber's ex Jacob Elordi for Playing Elvis Presley Next

Austin Butler Has Kind Words for Kaia Gerber's ex Jacob Elordi for Playing Elvis Presley Next
Warner Bros. Pictures/Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Movie

Assuring there's no bad blood between him and his girlfriend's former boyfriend for portraying the late King of Rock and Roll, the 'Elvis' actor wishes the 'Euphoria' star 'all the best.'

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Austin Butler has received a lot of buzz for playing Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic, but he will soon face a potential competition from another actor. In a strange twist of fate, Jacob Elordi, who used to date Austin's current girlfriend Kaia Gerber, is also set to portray the late King of Rock and Roll on the big screen.

But the "Elvis" star has assured that there's no beef between him and Jacob. Asked by Variety on the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards if he had any advice for the "Euphoria" actor, the 31-year-old had nothing but kind words for Jacob.

"I just wish him all the best," he said on Tuesday, January 10. The "Carrie Diaries" alum added, "We haven't spoken, but I hope he has a great time," referencing Jacob's upcoming turn in the Priscilla Presley biopic "Priscilla".

  Editors' Pick

While Jacob just finished the shooting of "Priscilla" last December and the movie hasn't got a release date just yet, Austin has won numerous accolades for his portrayal of the "Jailhouse Rock" singer in the 2022 movie. At the Golden Globes, he took home the prize for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama.

When accepting the award, he delivered his speech in Elvis' voice. "Oh man, all my words are leaving me. I just am so grateful right now. I'm in this room full of my heroes. Brad [Pitt], I love you. Quentin [Tarantino], I printed out the 'Pulp Fiction' script when I was 12. I cannot believe I'm here right now," he said in the accent that he had learned for months to prepare for the role.

While it seems that Austin still cannot completely shake off his on-screen alter ego, fans found it awkward. "So that fake Elvis accent is just Austin Butler's voice now, huh #GoldenGlobes," one person reacted on Twitter.

Another commented, "Austin Butler taking 'method acting' WAY further than it needs to with this voice in his acceptance speech. #GoldenGlobes." A third trolled the actor, "Has Elvis' ghost taken over Austin Butler? Sir blink twice if you need help #goldenglobes." Someone else joked, "if Austin Butler can stick with his Elvis voice then Julia Garner should stick with her Anna Delvey voice."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 'World Is Forever Changed' After Welcoming First Child

Olivia Wilde Lets Out Cryptic Broken Heart Quotes Following Harry Styles Split
Related Posts
Austin Butler Chooses to Bring Sister to 2023 Golden Globes Instead of Girlfriend Kaia Gerber

Austin Butler Chooses to Bring Sister to 2023 Golden Globes Instead of Girlfriend Kaia Gerber

Austin Butler 'Went Home in Tears' After Baz Luhrmann and 'Elvis' Exec Made Fun of His Singing

Austin Butler 'Went Home in Tears' After Baz Luhrmann and 'Elvis' Exec Made Fun of His Singing

Austin Butler and Ezra Miller Brawl Rumor Debunked

Austin Butler and Ezra Miller Brawl Rumor Debunked

'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann Says Austin Butler Who Was on Disney Shows 'Doesn't Exist Anymore'

'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann Says Austin Butler Who Was on Disney Shows 'Doesn't Exist Anymore'

Latest News
Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling
  • Jan 12, 2023

Tory Lanez's Latest Mugshot Goes Viral as Many Wonder Why He's Bizarrely Smiling

Samuel L. Jackson Gets Into 'Fight' With Longtime Wife at Theater Gala
  • Jan 12, 2023

Samuel L. Jackson Gets Into 'Fight' With Longtime Wife at Theater Gala

Milly Alcock Seemingly Reacts to Her Viral Drunk Behavior at Golden Globes
  • Jan 12, 2023

Milly Alcock Seemingly Reacts to Her Viral Drunk Behavior at Golden Globes

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology
  • Jan 12, 2023

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Hailey Bieber Has the Best Response After She and Kendall Jenner Are Accused of Being 'Mean Girls'
  • Jan 12, 2023

Hailey Bieber Has the Best Response After She and Kendall Jenner Are Accused of Being 'Mean Girls'

Michael Flatley Is Recovering After Undergoing Surgery Amid Battle With 'Aggressive' Cancer
  • Jan 12, 2023

Michael Flatley Is Recovering After Undergoing Surgery Amid Battle With 'Aggressive' Cancer

Most Read
Margot Robbie Says Brad Pitt Was 'Shocked' by Her Improvised Kiss in 'Babylon'
Movie

Margot Robbie Says Brad Pitt Was 'Shocked' by Her Improvised Kiss in 'Babylon'

Pamela Anderson Stirs Debate With Unrecognizable Look in First Trailer for Netflix Documentary

Pamela Anderson Stirs Debate With Unrecognizable Look in First Trailer for Netflix Documentary

'Night Has Fallen' Is Put on Hold as Gerard Butler is Seeking More Realistic Role in Action Genre

'Night Has Fallen' Is Put on Hold as Gerard Butler is Seeking More Realistic Role in Action Genre

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj Rumored to Be Working on Music for 'Barbie' Movie

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj Rumored to Be Working on Music for 'Barbie' Movie

Bad Bunny to Executive Produce Netflix Adaptation of LGBTQ Book 'They Both Die at the End'

Bad Bunny to Executive Produce Netflix Adaptation of LGBTQ Book 'They Both Die at the End'

Scott Lang Tempted by Kang's Offer in New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer

Scott Lang Tempted by Kang's Offer in New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer

Nicolas Cage Wants to Pay Homage to Christopher Lee With Dracula Portrayal in 'Reinfield'

Nicolas Cage Wants to Pay Homage to Christopher Lee With Dracula Portrayal in 'Reinfield'

Golden Globes 2023: Angela Bassett Remembers Chadwick Boseman in Her Acceptance Speech

Golden Globes 2023: Angela Bassett Remembers Chadwick Boseman in Her Acceptance Speech

Golden Globes 2023: Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Collin Farrell Get Sassy for Being Played Off

Golden Globes 2023: Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Collin Farrell Get Sassy for Being Played Off