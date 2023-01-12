Austin Butler Has Kind Words for Kaia Gerber's ex Jacob Elordi for Playing Elvis Presley Next

Warner Bros. Pictures/Cover Images/Faye's Vision Movie

Assuring there's no bad blood between him and his girlfriend's former boyfriend for portraying the late King of Rock and Roll, the 'Elvis' actor wishes the 'Euphoria' star 'all the best.'

AceShowbiz - Austin Butler has received a lot of buzz for playing Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic, but he will soon face a potential competition from another actor. In a strange twist of fate, Jacob Elordi, who used to date Austin's current girlfriend Kaia Gerber, is also set to portray the late King of Rock and Roll on the big screen.

But the "Elvis" star has assured that there's no beef between him and Jacob. Asked by Variety on the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards if he had any advice for the "Euphoria" actor, the 31-year-old had nothing but kind words for Jacob.

"I just wish him all the best," he said on Tuesday, January 10. The "Carrie Diaries" alum added, "We haven't spoken, but I hope he has a great time," referencing Jacob's upcoming turn in the Priscilla Presley biopic "Priscilla".

While Jacob just finished the shooting of "Priscilla" last December and the movie hasn't got a release date just yet, Austin has won numerous accolades for his portrayal of the "Jailhouse Rock" singer in the 2022 movie. At the Golden Globes, he took home the prize for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama.

When accepting the award, he delivered his speech in Elvis' voice. "Oh man, all my words are leaving me. I just am so grateful right now. I'm in this room full of my heroes. Brad [Pitt], I love you. Quentin [Tarantino], I printed out the 'Pulp Fiction' script when I was 12. I cannot believe I'm here right now," he said in the accent that he had learned for months to prepare for the role.

While it seems that Austin still cannot completely shake off his on-screen alter ego, fans found it awkward. "So that fake Elvis accent is just Austin Butler's voice now, huh #GoldenGlobes," one person reacted on Twitter.

Another commented, "Austin Butler taking 'method acting' WAY further than it needs to with this voice in his acceptance speech. #GoldenGlobes." A third trolled the actor, "Has Elvis' ghost taken over Austin Butler? Sir blink twice if you need help #goldenglobes." Someone else joked, "if Austin Butler can stick with his Elvis voice then Julia Garner should stick with her Anna Delvey voice."

