Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Gives Her Dogs Indoor Meal Following Garage Scandal

Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - It appears that Kim Kardashian has moved her dogs out of her garage. In a new video posted on her TikTok account, her daughter North could be seen treating their two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, to a homemade meal in her mom's kitchen.

The said clip saw the 9-year-old giving the furry creatures a special meal that consisted of human food in honor of New Year's Day. The colorful dish included lettuce, pears, chicken, peanut butter, carrots and salmon.

"New Year's dog plates," North, whom Kim shares with ex-husband Kanye West, captioned the clip. It is, however, still unclear if the pooches have permanently relocated to live inside "The Kardashians" star's house in California or if they're still living in their garage full-time.

The new video arrived after Kim faced backlash over a now-deleted TikTok video that saw her dogs living in a pen in the garage of her family mansion. A user reposted the clip and wrote, "This video was deleted from North's account. Is it because Kim Kardashian doesn't want people to think they keep their dogs in the garage? I wonder why they deleted it."

"Provide a better life than this for your dogs," a commenter said. Someone criticized, "They have acres of land but they keep dogs in their garage smh," while one other added, "probably bc it doesn't fit the 'aesthetic' lol."

In response to the scandal, PETA gave the SKIMS founder a warning. "Knowing that Kim Kardashian is anti-fur and mostly vegan, we are hoping hard that she does not relegate her dogs to life in a garage," PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange told New York Post column PageSix.

She continued, "What PETA does know is that dogs are highly social pack animals who need more than just soft beds and decorative stockings. They deserve to feel safe, loved, and to live inside the house as part of the family."

