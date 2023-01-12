50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Accusing Her of Lying About Getting Shot by Tory Lanez

Cover Images/Facebook/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'In Da Club' hitmaker explains that the leaked prison phone call between Tory and Megan's ex-BFF, Kelsey Harris, made him realize that the femcee was telling the truth.

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent regrets accusing Megan Thee Stallion of lying in her shooting case. Just weeks after Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting the "WAP" femcee, the "In Da Club" hitmaker issued his apology during an interview with Big Boy.

"I'm gonna apologize to Megan Thee Stallion," the emcee declared. "I said some things, and it was because… On social media I posted things that-when she was with [Gayle King]-she said, 'Were you intimate with Tory Lanez?' And she said, 'What?' and it was like, 'No.' And I was like, 'Ah, she lying.' At that point I knew she was lying, it wouldn't be no reason for them to be around each other. From that it felt like she was lying, to me."

Fiddy added that the leaked prison phone call between Tory and Megan's ex-BFF, Kelsey Harris, made him realize that she was telling the truth. "I should apologize to her, because when I heard the phone conversation… That made me feel like, 'Oh s**t,' " he shared. " 'Now I know what happened.' I''m sure that was probably what swayed people in court, too."

Back on December 17, 2022, Fiddy turned to his Instagram page to post a meme featuring a teary-eyed Megan from her April interview with Gayle. The image then morphed into former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett, who was sentenced to five months in prison for allegedly faking a hate crime.

"Damn, i'm confused [about] all this s**t going around, the "Power" star/co-producer wrote in the caption. He continued, "[I] don't know what to think. LOL."

Later on December 23, Los Angeles jurors found Tory guilty of all three charges against him. They include felony negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm. He will be sentenced on February 28.

