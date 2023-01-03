Logic Expecting Baby No. 2

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Vinyl Days' star and his wife Brittney Noell are over the moon to announce on social media that they are having a new addition to their growing family.

AceShowbiz - Logic is expecting his second child. The 32-year-old rapper - whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall - celebrated New Year's Day, January 1, 2023 by excitedly telling his fans that he and wife Brittney Noell are expecting a sibling for their two-year-old son Bobby.

"Happy New Baby!" Logic wrote while sharing a video on Instagram of him recording an ultrasound while his wife watched their unborn baby on a screen. Brittney also uploaded her own Reel on Instagram which zoomed in on her ultrasound. "Baby Hall #2 coming 2023 [white heart emoji] (sic)," she captioned the post.

The "Everyday" rapper announced Bobby's birth on Instagram in July 2020, in a touching post which also confirmed he and Brittney had got married. He wrote at the time, "Privacy with family is something that is very important to [me]."

"However my fans have been my family since this all started so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first. I would like you to meet LB as we call him, Little Bobby. And my beautiful wife Brittney who is an incredible mother. These two make me the happiest man in the world and it's a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill (sic)."

Later that year, Logic announced his intention to retire from music following the release of his sixth album, "No Pressure", in order to focus on his family. He said, "It's been a great decade. Now it's time to be a great father."

"I know the news of retirement may be bittersweet when understanding the motives behind it. But worry not dear listener. I will still be here for you. This will now if anything only allow me to focus more on not only my family."

However, he dropped mixtape "Bobby Tarantino III" in 2021 and his seventh studio album "Vinyl Days" last year.

