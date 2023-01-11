SZA Joined By Vivica A. Fox for Quentin Tarantino-Inspired 'Kill Bill' Music Video

Music

The music video is inspired by 2003 action film of the same name, directed by Christian Breslauer and produced by London Alley, which previously worked with Ariana Grande and Lil Nas X.

AceShowbiz - SZA has finally released a visual for her hit "Kill Bill" for viewing pleasure. The music video is inspired by Quentin Tarantino's 2003 film of the same name and features an appearance from one of the said movie stars, Vivica A. Fox.

The "SOS" artist dropped the music video on Tuesday night, January 10. The nearly five-minute video features a bunch of action-packed references, including Budd's trailer, samurai swords and motorcycles, as well as O-Ren's anime sequence and the iconic showdown at the Japanese bar named House of the Blue Leaves against the Crazy 88.

Vivica appears as SZA's driver in the new visual, which was produced by London Alley, a company that previously worked on Ariana Grande's "thank u next" and Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby". Vivica starred in "Kill Bill: Volume 1" and "2" as Vernita Green/Jeanie Bell/Copperhead, and channels her character for a brief cameo in the new video.

As the video closes, the music switches to another "SOS" favorite, the sultry "Seek & Destroy." There's also a short clip of "Nobody Gets Me" that plays at the start of the Christian Breslauer-directed visual.

The "Kill Bill" video was initially released early Tuesday afternoon, only to be pulled a few moments later. The visual was then re-uploaded again in the following hour. "Lmao it's going back up shortly," SZA tweeted, "Just everyone act surprised when it does please."

SZA first released a teaser for the video back in December. The short footage showed the 33-year-old R&B singer zipping up a red biker jacket and sheathing a samurai sword. "It's what y'all deserve," she captioned the post at the time.

"Kill Bill" is a violent confessional told from the point of view of a jealous former partner. "If I can't have you no one will," SZA sings over an uptempo, slightly eerie beat. The song wraps up, "I just killed my ex, not the best idea/ Killed his girlfriend next, how'd I get here?"

Released on December 9, 2022, "SOS" has spent a month atop the Billboard 200 and as of January 9, "Kill Bill" sits at No. 3 on the Hot 100. In its opening week, the set logged 318,000 album units in the United States (as the fifth biggest debut week of 2022), with 405 million on-demand streams, earning the second-largest streaming week ever for an album by a female artist.

