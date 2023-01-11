 

Beyonce and Britney Spears' Planned Collaboration Fizzles Out

After it was said that the 'Lemonade' hitmaker asked the 'Toxic' singer to appear in a new music video, a new report claims that the plan has now fallen through.

  • Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Fans of Beyonce Knowles and Britney Spears may not be thrilled to find out the latest updates on the planned collaboration between the two musicians. After it was said that the "Lemonade" hitmaker asked the "Toxic" singer to appear in a new music video, a new report claims that the plan has now fallen through.

It is unclear why the plan doesn't move on, Page Six states. Prior to this, the two stars joined forces to sing Queen's hit "We Will Rock You" in a Pepsi commercial alongside Pink back in 2014. The gladiator-themed ad also featured Enrique Iglesias.

Should the plan work, the collaboration would have been Britney's second music-related project since her controversial 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021. The "Oops! …I Did It Again" singer excited fans when she made her highly anticipated comeback in August 2022.

She treated fans to "Hold Me Closer", her duet with Elton John. An upbeat remake of the legendary classic "Tiny Dancer", the song debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Britney's first Top 10 single in a decade.

As for Beyonce, the "Love on Top" songstress released her latest album, "Renaissance", back in July. The album blasted to the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart and also earned the singer a whopping nine Grammy nominations. Despite being known for her groundbreaking visual albums, the wife of Jay-Z has yet to release any music videos to promote "Renaissance".

Previous reports, meanwhile, said that the Grammy-winning superstar is set to embark on a "Renaissance" world tour this year. In photos that went around, the screen on stage showed a message that read, "UNIQUE opportunity to see BEYONCE!" The concert ticket package for Beyonce's tour, which has yet to be officially announced to the general public, reportedly would offer the winner a chance to see the star on her Renaissance Tour starting in the summer of 2023." It added, "The winner will also be treated to a "guided backstage tour with Miss Tina."

A Twitter user additionally revealed that "the first two tickets for Beyonce's upcoming RENAISSANCE tour were sold for $150k." The individual went on to note, "This is about to be a blood bath. This game has been moved to a new level."

