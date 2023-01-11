The Weeknd Confirms He's Working on New Music: 'I've Been in the Studio'

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Music

More recently, the Grammy-winning artist celebrated the first anniversary of his 2022 album 'Dawn FM' with a sultry music video of the album's track 'Is There Someone Else?'.

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd has teased his fans that new music is coming soon. The Grammy-winning Toronto singer confirmed in a new interview that he has been in the studio as he's currently working on new music.

Right at the very end of an interview with The Hollywood Reporter posted Monday, January 9, the 32-year-old "Blinding Lights" hitmaker got candid about his current busy schedule. "I've definitely been inspired," the crooner, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, revealed. "I've been in the studio."

The Weeknd didn't share any further details about his next project but instead spent most of the interview talking about "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)", the Oscar-shortlisted theme song that he wrote for James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water".

Abel opened up about how the "Avatar" franchise has served as an inspiration for him ever since he saw the first film in 2009 when he was "homeless," a period he labeled "the darkest time of my life."

"The best part about writing the song was getting notes from James and making sure that all the lyrics and the tones fit the themes of the film," The Weeknd told the outlet. "I think I rewrote the song maybe six times to make sure it was perfect."

The Weeknd just celebrated the first anniversary of his most recent album, "Dawn FM". To mark the occasion, he released a new music video for one of the album's tracks, "Is There Someone Else?" on January 7.

Released at the beginning of 2022, "Dawn FM" featured guest appearances from Jim Carrey, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and Oneohtrix Point Never. Although the LP debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, right behind Gunna's "DS4Ever", it did debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. Even more, "Dawn FM" set a Billboard record when 24 of the Canadian artist's songs landed on the chart, the most entries in a single week for a solo male performer.

