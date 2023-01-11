Golden Globes 2023: Jeremy Allen White and Quinta Brunson Reach New Milestones

FX/ABC/Matt Dinerstein/Ser Baffo TV

The 'Bear' star and the 'Abbott Elementary' actress/creator earn their first Golden Globe awards at the annual award-giving event, which is hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - The 2023 Golden Globes is currently underway at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The Tuesday, January 10 award-giving event, which was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, celebrated the biggest stars in both TV and movie industry.

The night seemingly would be a memorable one for Jeremy Allen White. The actor earned his first Golden Globe award as he was revealed to be the winner of Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series, thanks to his portrayal of prodigious young chef Carmy Berzatti on FX's "The Bear", which was also up for Best Comedy Series.

"I love 'The Bear'," White said in accepting his trophy. "I love Carmy… [To] my cast and crew, if I'm good, it is because you are good."

Quinta Brunson was also among the honorees that night. The "Abbott Elementary" star was awarded with Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series for her performance on the hit drama show. She edged out fellow nominees, including Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant"), Selena Gomez ("Only Murders in the Building"), Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday") and Jean Smart ("Hacks").

"I have to say thank you to Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacher, my co-producers who are just incredible and support my vision," Brunson said during her speech following the victory, which marked her first nomination and win at the Golden Globes. "It's just worth everything to be able to have two people support you. They're very white men, and they said, 'Okay, Quinta.' They let me get away with a lot."

"Oh my god, my family is texting me right now. My husband, my wonderful, wonderful cast I love you guys so much. And I wouldn't be here if it weren't for having you. I can't believe I got to see one of my cast members win tonight. I'm just so happy to be here with you all," she continued. "I feel like I'm missing someone, but I think I got it all my agents, my team, I love you so much. And my manager, thank you, I appreciate it. Have a good night, everybody thank you."

In the movie department, meanwhile, "RRR" soundtrack song "Naatu Naatu", which was composed by M.M. Keeravani and written by Chandrabose, was named as Best Song – Motion Picture. Justin Hurwitz also received an award for Best Score – Motion Picture for his work on "Babylon".

You can share this post!