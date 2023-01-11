 

Golden Globes 2023: Jeremy Allen White and Quinta Brunson Reach New Milestones

Golden Globes 2023: Jeremy Allen White and Quinta Brunson Reach New Milestones
FX/ABC/Matt Dinerstein/Ser Baffo
TV

The 'Bear' star and the 'Abbott Elementary' actress/creator earn their first Golden Globe awards at the annual award-giving event, which is hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

  • Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - The 2023 Golden Globes is currently underway at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The Tuesday, January 10 award-giving event, which was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, celebrated the biggest stars in both TV and movie industry.

The night seemingly would be a memorable one for Jeremy Allen White. The actor earned his first Golden Globe award as he was revealed to be the winner of Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series, thanks to his portrayal of prodigious young chef Carmy Berzatti on FX's "The Bear", which was also up for Best Comedy Series.

"I love 'The Bear'," White said in accepting his trophy. "I love Carmy… [To] my cast and crew, if I'm good, it is because you are good."

  Editors' Pick

Quinta Brunson was also among the honorees that night. The "Abbott Elementary" star was awarded with Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series for her performance on the hit drama show. She edged out fellow nominees, including Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant"), Selena Gomez ("Only Murders in the Building"), Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday") and Jean Smart ("Hacks").

"I have to say thank you to Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacher, my co-producers who are just incredible and support my vision," Brunson said during her speech following the victory, which marked her first nomination and win at the Golden Globes. "It's just worth everything to be able to have two people support you. They're very white men, and they said, 'Okay, Quinta.' They let me get away with a lot."

"Oh my god, my family is texting me right now. My husband, my wonderful, wonderful cast I love you guys so much. And I wouldn't be here if it weren't for having you. I can't believe I got to see one of my cast members win tonight. I'm just so happy to be here with you all," she continued. "I feel like I'm missing someone, but I think I got it all my agents, my team, I love you so much. And my manager, thank you, I appreciate it. Have a good night, everybody thank you."

In the movie department, meanwhile, "RRR" soundtrack song "Naatu Naatu", which was composed by M.M. Keeravani and written by Chandrabose, was named as Best Song – Motion Picture. Justin Hurwitz also received an award for Best Score – Motion Picture for his work on "Babylon".

You can share this post!

You might also like

Golden Globes 2023: Host Jerrod Carmichael Sparks Chatter as He Tells Audience to 'Shut the F**k Up'

The Weeknd Confirms He's Working on New Music: 'I've Been in the Studio'
Related Posts
Jeremy Allen White Admits to Doubting Himself as Actor After Being on 'Shameless' for 10 Years

Jeremy Allen White Admits to Doubting Himself as Actor After Being on 'Shameless' for 10 Years

Jeremy Allen White Engaged to Addison Timlin Months After Birth of Daughter

Jeremy Allen White Engaged to Addison Timlin Months After Birth of Daughter

Jeremy Allen White Shares Intimate Moment With Newborn Daughter

Jeremy Allen White Shares Intimate Moment With Newborn Daughter

Jeremy Allen White and Girlfriend Expecting First Child

Jeremy Allen White and Girlfriend Expecting First Child

Latest News
Golden Globes 2023: Jerrod Carmichael Pokes Fun at Will Smith, Tom Cruise and Kanye West
  • Jan 11, 2023

Golden Globes 2023: Jerrod Carmichael Pokes Fun at Will Smith, Tom Cruise and Kanye West

Beyonce and Britney Spears' Planned Collaboration Fizzles Out
  • Jan 11, 2023

Beyonce and Britney Spears' Planned Collaboration Fizzles Out

SZA Joined By Vivica A. Fox for Quentin Tarantino-Inspired 'Kill Bill' Music Video
  • Jan 11, 2023

SZA Joined By Vivica A. Fox for Quentin Tarantino-Inspired 'Kill Bill' Music Video

Golden Globes 2023: Zendaya Is First Time Winner With Best Drama Series Actress Nod
  • Jan 11, 2023

Golden Globes 2023: Zendaya Is First Time Winner With Best Drama Series Actress Nod

Golden Globes 2023: Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Collin Farrell Get Sassy for Being Played Off
  • Jan 11, 2023

Golden Globes 2023: Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Collin Farrell Get Sassy for Being Played Off

The Weeknd Confirms He's Working on New Music: 'I've Been in the Studio'
  • Jan 11, 2023

The Weeknd Confirms He's Working on New Music: 'I've Been in the Studio'

Most Read
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Says She 'Wasn't Heartbroken' After Splitting From Kody Brown
TV

'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Says She 'Wasn't Heartbroken' After Splitting From Kody Brown

'GMA' Rejected Buckingham Palace Lawyers' Request for Transcript of Prince Harry's Interview

'GMA' Rejected Buckingham Palace Lawyers' Request for Transcript of Prince Harry's Interview

'AGT: All Stars' Recap: Terry Crews Gives His Golden Buzzer to This Act Again

'AGT: All Stars' Recap: Terry Crews Gives His Golden Buzzer to This Act Again

Diana Jenkins Quits 'RHOBH' Amid High-Risk Pregnancy

Diana Jenkins Quits 'RHOBH' Amid High-Risk Pregnancy

Anna Delvey Working on Reality TV Project to Remove 'Con Artist' Label

Anna Delvey Working on Reality TV Project to Remove 'Con Artist' Label

Golden Globes 2023: Jeremy Allen White and Quinta Brunson Reach New Milestones

Golden Globes 2023: Jeremy Allen White and Quinta Brunson Reach New Milestones

Golden Globes 2023: Zendaya Is First Time Winner With Best Drama Series Actress Nod

Golden Globes 2023: Zendaya Is First Time Winner With Best Drama Series Actress Nod