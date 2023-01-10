 

Prince Harry Allegedly Took Cocaine, Ketamine and Cannabis as Teenager

Speaking with The Sun, one former resident of a rehab facility told the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex makes the admission when he visited the centre aged 17.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry reportedly told a drug addict he took cocaine, Ketamine, cannabis and Nepalese hashish "Temple Balls" as a teenager. Speaking with  The Sun on Monday, January 9, one former resident of a rehab facility told the Duke of Sussex made the admission when he visited the centre aged 17.

Paul Smith said he and other addicts were left stunned when the 38-year-old royal dropped in to Featherstone Lodge, south-east London with his father Charles in 2002, after the now-King discovered his son had been regularly smoking cannabis and drinking as a teenager.

Paul, 54, told The Sun after it emerged Harry detailed in his memoir "Spare" to being a drinker, and user of cocaine and weed as a teen, "I think Charles wanted him to be alone and talk to real addicts about how bad drugs are. He did not even have his security people in the room at the time. I said my name was Paul and I explained my situation. I told him that he did not want to end up in a place like this. He talked about taking marijuana, 'Temple Balls' and cocaine."

"He also talked about Ketamine. I was like, 'Oh my God' - I told him he needed to rein it in. But when all the drug taking stuff came out this week from his book I was shocked. I don't know why he decided to announce it all now. He said he felt very bad after taking the drugs," he continued.

Harry tells in his autobiography how he thought a bin spoke to him during a mushroom trip and confessed he had a conversation with a fox from the window of a toilet at posh boarding school Eton where he was smoking marijuana.

