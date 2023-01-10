 

Margot Robbie Says Brad Pitt Was 'Shocked' by Her Improvised Kissing Scene in 'Babylon'

Paramount Pictures
After Brad claimed that it was actually him who asked the movie's makers to write in his screen kiss with his co-star, Margot insists that she 'improvised a kiss that wasn't in the script.'

AceShowbiz - Margot Robbie insists she improvised her kiss with Brad Pitt in "Babylon". "The Wolf of Wall Street" actress, 32, previously claimed it wasn't in the script of her latest film, in which she plays self-destructive silent film star Nellie LaRoy in the debauched Hollywood of the Roaring Twenties.

But Brad, 59, said in December he asked its makers to write in his screen kiss with co-star Margot. Margot told the new issue of "W" magazine, "In 'Babylon', Nellie kisses a lot of people. I actually improvised a kiss that wasn't in the script. We were doing a party scene, and Nellie goes up to Brad Pitt's character and Katherine Waterston's character, and I was like, 'F*** it. I'm just gonna kiss them and see what happens.' They were a little bit shocked. I don't know if it made it into the movie."

Brad insisted during an interview with Australian news show "The Project" it was him who didn't want to pass the opportunity to kiss Margot. He said, "No (it wasn't scripted.) I had asked for it, if we can write that in. You know, when was I going to get a chance to do this again? And we did it. I might add too that Nellie (Margot's character) kisses 15 people in this movie."

Brad is said to be dating jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, 32, after divorcing Angelina Jolie, 47, in 2019, while Margot has been married to 32-year-old film producer Tom Ackerley since 2016. Margot told E! News about the kiss at the start of December, "That wasn't in the script. but I thought, 'When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I'm just gonna go for it.' I said, 'Damien (Chazelle, the director), I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack (Brad's character.) And Damien was like, 'Well, she could - wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.' And I was like, 'Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.' And he was like, 'It does work for the character,' and I was like, 'I think so.' "

She added kissing Brad was "just great" and she thought "oh, great" when Damien asked them to do a re-take. "Babylon" is described as a "tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess" which "traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood."

