 

Meek Mill Issues Apology for Filming Music Video at Jubilee House in Ghana

The 'Don't Give Up on Me' rapper comes under fire after he posts on social media a teaser for his new music video, which was taken at the Office of the President of Ghana.

  • Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill showed remorse after his recent music video landed him in hot water. The Philly rapper took to Twitter to issue an apology to the people of Ghana after filming a music video at the Jubilee House, a government building that acts as both a residence and office for Ghana's president.

In response to many Ghanaians who thought that it was disrespectful, Meek tweeted on Monday, January 9, "To the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana." He added, "The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art … im in my 30's from America and didn't know much about the lifestyle here."

In a follow-up tweet, the "God Did" spitter showed his remorse for the decision. "My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa," the rapper explained. "what I'm trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the the office also!"

Meek also said that it was never his intention to create tension between Africans and black Americans as conversations about culture were brought up. "I'm just not here for no separation of anything black," tweeted Meek. "We already separated enough and don't understand each others cultures. Let's used this to help fix that and more more judgement towards each other!"

Meek came under fire after he posted a teaser for his new music video taken at the Office of the President of Ghana. Meek filmed the clip while visiting Ghana over the holidays to perform at Afro Nation.

Shortly after the post was made, some Internet users criticized Meek for disrespecting the place. "Meek Mill really shot a music video at Jubilee House? This is the lowest point we can get as a country," one user wrote on Twitter. "What happened to 'Jubilee House is a security zone.' Even American Embassy in Ghana, you can't take pictures and Ghana allows Jubilee House to become studio. We are FINISH."

"Director of Diaspora Affairs & Minister of Interior, y'all really get questions answer for that Meek Mill video oooo.. how's a drone being flown over the Jubilee house? As innnnnn???? You can't even shoot a photo at the Independence Square & not get jumped at by 'security' Herh!" someone else added. Another user wrote, "Nah!! This is getting serious, why are we allowing this? Can Meek Mill shoot a music video in the white house?"

In the wake of the backlash, Meek has since deleted the post.

