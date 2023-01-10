'AGT: All Stars' Recap: Terry Crews Gives His Golden Buzzer to This Act Again

NBC TV

The new outing features another set of 10 contestants hitting the stage to perform in front of the judges, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, in hopes of being sent to the Finals.

AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent: All Stars" 2023 returned with a new episode on Monday, January 9. The new outing featured another set of 10 contestants hitting the stage to perform in front of the judges, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, in hopes of being sent to the Finals.

Kicking off the night was Divyansh & Manuraj, the winner of "India's Got Talent Winner" in 2022. Divyansh Kacholia and Manuraj Singh Rajput teamed up for a unique mashup of beatboxing and flute playing. Heidi was impressed, calling it "Bollywood meets Brooklyn." Simon gushed, "I love acts like this! People are going to talk about his moment."

Sara James from the last season of "America's Got Talent" returned to the show for "All Stars". The singer, who is from Poland, showed off her vocals while singing Harry Styles' massive hit "As It Was" with an EDM twist. "You're able to take…iconic sounds and make it your own," Howie praised her. Simon said, "I do believe with this performance, you've given yourself that break."

Malevo from "America's Got Talent" season 11 then followed it up. That night, the dance act, who was cut at the Semi-Finals, performed Riverdance that everyone found entertaining. "I love you guys," Heidi said. Simon also loved the performance, calling it "perfection." He added, "You brought your A game."

Tone the Chief from "America's Got Talent" season 8 was up next. For their second chance, Tone decided to reprise their novelty song "BOOTY" and the judges loved it. "Same song. Same guys. Different decade," Heidi commented. "Some things get better with time," Simon added. "That was amazing."

Magician Dustin Tavella, the winner of "America's Got Talent" season 16, surprisingly came out. For his performance, Heidi and host Terry Crews joined him onstage to help. Dustin also got Simon involved as he asked Terry to think of encouraging words for Simon, but not to say them out loud. Simon then held up a piece of paper with Terry's message written on it. Terry was shocked because that was what he was thinking.

"You've done it again," Heidi said, with Howie saying, "Another genius perfect performance. You deserve the win that you had on 'AGT'… we can't thank you enough for this performance."

Aidan Bryant, a runner-up from "AGT" season 16, was also among the contestants. The aerial acrobat utilized a large metal triangle held up by silks for his performance. At one point, he made a tiny mistake though he quickly was back up in the air swinging very fast. "I feel like this was the best performance yet from you," Heidi said. Simon added, "That was a 10."

"Britain's Got Talent" 2022 runner-up Jamie Leahey was the next performer. The ventriloquist, who was 13 years old when he competed on the show, brought a chicken puppet called Chuck who was very cheeky. He also sang "Together" from "Gypsy" with his puppet.

Heidi dubbed Jamie a "little comedian." As for Howie, he called Jamie a classic throwback to the "Ed Sullivan Show". Meanwhile, Simon thought that Jamie was "charming," though he called the young act "old fashioned."

Comedian Jackie Fabulous from "America's Got Talent" season 14 was up next. The Bronx native, who was eliminated in 2019 at the Semi-Finals, joked about married life, aging and more. Howie said her performance was "such a joy," complimenting her stage presence. Heidi also shared that he loves her personality. Simon added, "You got better… I think your personality is off the charts."

Detroit Youth Choir, who got Golden Buzzer from Terry back in "AGT" season 14, returned to the show. The youth choir sang and rapped a rendition of Imagine Dragons' "Thunder". Simon said the performance rendered him "speechless" and called it "creative magic." Howie and Heidi also loved it. Terry once again was impressed as he gave them his Golden Buzzer again.

Vittoria Bueno, who finished in 2nd place in season 15 of "Das Supertalent", was the last performer that night. The ballerina, who was born without arms due to a genetic condition, hit the stage to perform a classical ballet routine to "You Say" by Lauren Daigle.

Heidi raved about Vittoria's elegance and poise. "You have this glow about you… we were mesmerized," Howie said. "I wish you best of luck."

The Detroit Youth Choir was automatically sent to the finale after receiving the Golden Buzzer. Terry later revealed that Divyansh & Manuraj, Aidan and Vittoria Bueno were the Top 3. Only one of them would move on and the Superfans voted for Aidan.

