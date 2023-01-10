 

Dr. Dre Slaps Marjorie Taylor Greene With Cease and Desist for Using 'Still D.R.E.' in Twitter Video

Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Music

The former N.W.A. member is not happy after learning that the Florida congresswoman uses his song in a video to tout her political prowess, calling her 'divisive and hateful.'

  Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre may be proud of his works, but he refuses to let his songs be associated with any politicians, particularly Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The hip-hop legend has called out the Republican politician for an unauthorized use of his song in a promo video.

In the clip posted on her Twitter page on Monday, January 9, the Florida congresswoman touts her seeming behind-the-scenes role in helping Kevin McCarthy get elected as House Speaker. In the video, she's seen walking through the halls of Congress. At one point, she takes a call from "DT," all while the beat of "Still D.R.E." is playing in the background.

"It's time to begin.. and they can't stop what's coming," she captioned the video.

Dre was unhappy to find out that his song was used without his permission for Marjorie's personal purpose. "I don't license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one," he said in a statement.

The video has since been removed from Twitter and Marjorie was temporarily locked out of her account for posting the video. In response to Dre's statement, Marjorie said, "While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs."

But Dre didn't stop there. His lawyer Howard King has sent a cease and desist to Marjorie. "Mr. Young [Dre] has not, and will never, grant you permission to broadcast or disseminate any of his music," the attorney said.

In the letter, Howard went after the far-right conspiracy theorist as saying, "You would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country. It's possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on."

"We're writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the constitution by the founding fathers," the lawyer stressed. He also demanded that Marjorie cease and desist from using any of Dre's music, and he set a time deadline. "Please provide me with written confirmation that you have complied with these demands before January 11, 2023 by 5:00 P.M. EST," he stated.

