Prince Harry Thinks His Young Family Would Not Survive If They Decided to Move Back to UK

The Duke of Sussex explains why he would never return to live full time in his native country with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

  • Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry believes moving back to Britain would be "unsurvivable." On Monday, January 9, 2023, the Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, will never again return to live in the UK as he thinks the British Press would make it unbearable for them and their young family.

"I don't think that even if there was an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family (to move back to Britain), there's that third party (the British media) that's going to do everything they can to make sure that that isn't possible - not stopping us from going back but making it unsurvivable," he told "Good Morning America" co-host Michael Strahan in his latest interview to promote his new memoir.

Harry and his wife's move from Britain to California, dubbed "Megxit," came in 2020, and has seen them settle in a $14 million mansion in Montecito, where they are bringing up their two children, Archie, three, and 19-month-old Lilibet.

Despite his declaration he and Meghan will never return to live full time in Britain, Harry also hinted that he and Meghan will never give up their official titles.

He asked host Anderson Cooper in a chat on "60 Minutes" shown on Sunday, January 8, 2023, "What difference would that make?" when the presenter enquired if he and his wife were going to renounce their royal titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which they continue to use despite not working at royal duties.

Anderson also asked Harry why he was airing his grievances against the royal family so publicly, "One of the criticisms that you've received is that okay, fine, you want to move to California, you want to step back from the institutional role. Why be so public? Why reveal conversations you've had with your father or with your brother? You say you tried to do this privately."

Harry replied, "Every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife. You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain. But it's just a motto. And it doesn't really hold."

