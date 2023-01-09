Mick Jagger's Baby Mama Luciana Gimenez Rushed to Hospital After Skiing Accident

Instagram Celebrity

The female presenter who shares a son with The Rolling Stone lead vocalist has been hospitalized for emergency surgery following a skiing accident in Aspen.

Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Luciana Gimenez needed to undergo emergency surgery after being involved in a skiing accident. The 53-year-old presenter - who shares 23-year-old Lucas with The Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger and Lorenzo, 11, with ex-husband Marcelo de Carvalho - took a tumble and fractured her leg when travelling on the slopes in Aspen at "high speed" on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

"Luciana Gimenez had an accident while skiing in Aspen, in the United States, last Saturday afternoon. Luciana was enjoying her holidays with her children, Lucas and Lorenzo, and was skiing at a high speed on a red route. The accident happened as she was trying to brake," her representatives said in a statement.

"The presenter received emergency care on the ski slope and, subsequently, was taken by ambulance to the local hospital. After reporting severe pain, she underwent tests that confirmed fractures in four different places on her leg, therefore, doctors decided that she needed an emergency surgery, which was very successful."

The former model is hoping to leave home on Monday, January 9, 2023. The statement added, "Luciana is already in the recovery room, accompanied by her eldest son, Lucas. Her discharge is scheduled for Monday."

Luciana's boyfriend, Renato Breia, has expressed his belief his partner will soon be "dancing again" following her surgery. He took to his Instagram Story to share a video of them on a hot day outside, in which Luciana danced and sang while wearing a bikini.

He wrote in Portuguese along with a praying hands emoji, "It's going to be ok! Jaja will be dancing for us again."

You can share this post!