 

Charlie Puth Reacts to His Alleged Nudes Leak

The 'Light Switch' hitmaker breaks his silence after one social media user posts some low-quality graphic pictures of a man that looks like him exposing his manhood.

  • Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Charlie Puth is clearing up the air. The "Light Switch" crooner has turned to his social media account to deny that some nude photos leaked on Twitter and linked to him are real and belong to him.

The 31-year-old New Jersey-born musician took to his Twitter account on Sunday, January 8 to set the record straight that he's not the one in the leaked nude pictures. "Bro that ain't me lol," he simply replied to a Twitter user, @ClubFredi, who posted the very raunchy images.

All of the X-rated pictures have such bad quality and appear to have undergone extensive editing. One of the photos saw a man, with Charlie's face, showing off his abs as well as his private area. Another picture was Charlie's mirror selfie which was edited with another man's body.

Some of Charlie's fans were quick to defend him, with one writing, "That's edited with a disgusting quality lol. We all know, Charlie!!" A second replied to Club Fredi, "I know that's fake." Another fan said, "We , your CPFam know you by heart Charlie!!! We love you! We believe you and Stan by [email protected]"

Someone else added, "It is exhausting. Will we ever stop seeing that edited pic? This is the original pic. Period," along with a real picture of Charlie's unedited mirror selfie. It seemed that Club Fredi knew that the naked pictures were all fake and they used it only to promote his platform as he replied to the tweet, "B***h don't ruin it. We know it's edited. Have an imagination you communist. S**t."

Charlie, indeed, often shares thirst traps on social media. Last month, the "We Don't Talk Anymore" hitmaker, who's currently dating Brooke Sansone, posted a photo of him covering his manhood only with a Cheerios box. Prior to that, he unleashed a nude black-and-white image of himself to tease his tour.

