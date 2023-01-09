 

Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney Divorcing Playboy Model Wife Over Cheating Allegation

The former lead guitarist of the country music trio accuses his wife Tiffany Fallon of having an affair with her personal trainer, which allegedly started before he filed for divorce in January 2021 and is still going on.

  • Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Don Rooney is seeking to end his marriage to Tiffany Fallon and it doesn't seem like an amicable one. The former Rascal Flatts member has filed for divorce from the Playboy model as he accuses her of cheating.

In new legal documents obtained by TMZ, it's revealed that the country music star filed the divorce papers in January 2021. He claims that his now-estranged wife has been having an affair with her personal trainer even before that and believes the "adulterous relationship" is still going strong.

The former beauty queen doesn't deny the affair, but insists that it wasn't the cause of their marital breakdown. She, instead, blames Joe who allegedly withdrew from the marriage due to "habitual alcoholism and drug abuse," which happened before her affair started. She also claims that he's cheated on her too.

Joe was busted for DUI in September 2021, when police in Tennessee said he crashed his car into a tree. Tiffany cites his DUI case in the documents, saying it's the culmination of his ongoing alcohol and drug abuse.

Joe, however, denies Tiffany's claims that he's abusing drugs, except for trying cocaine on a few occasions. He says he suffers from an alcohol disorder and is currently getting treatment, but denies that his drinking issue was the cause of their split. He insists that Tiffany started having an affair in 2020, when he was abstaining from drinking alcohol. They're reportedly also fighting over money and custody of their children.

Joe and Tiffany got married on April 23, 2006. The couple was featured in the Playboy Cyber Club's celebrity photographer section, with the nude pictorial of Tiffany being shot by Joe himself. They have three children, 14-year-old son Jagger Donovan Rooney and daughters Raquel Blue Rooney, 12, and Devon Olivia Rooney, 8.

Joe was the lead guitarist and high octave harmony singer in the country pop trio Rascal Flatts. In addition to the electric guitar, he plays the acoustic and bass guitars, as well as mandolin and banjo.

In January 2020, Rascal Flatts announced that they would be disbanding following a farewell tour after 22 years together. However, the farewell tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Joe's former bandmate Gary LeVox revealed that the 47-year-old musician decided to quit the band prior to the trio's breakup in January 2020.

