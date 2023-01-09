'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Says She 'Wasn't Heartbroken' After Splitting From Kody Brown

Instagram TV

In a new episode of the TLC reality TV show, Janelle reveals during one-on-one interviews that she has split from Kody, his husband of nearly 30 years, for 'months.'

Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Sister Wives" star Janelle Brown confirmed that she's separated from Kody Brown. In the Sunday, January 8 episode of the TLC show, Janelle revealed during one-on-one interviews that they've split for "months."

"At this point, it's not love," Janelle said. "It's duty, it's commitment, it's faith that tells you you work it out and stick it out. I think if we both sat down we'd look at each other and say…really? Kody and I have been separated and I'm happy, I'm really happy."

The reality TV star shared that she began to feel "indifferent" in her nearly 30-year marriage to Kody. She noted that things went worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. He became estranged with their two children, Gabriel and Garrison, after they refused to follow the strict COVID guidelines that Kody established. It made Kody mad at Janelle for not taking his side in the situation.

"I think if he had truly been watching out for me and my children, we would have figured out a way to make it work," Janelle went on saying. "Instead of having his rules and hanging out with the wife [Robyn Brown] where he was respected and obeyed."

Kody, meanwhile, shared that he did want to work on things with Janelle, though it only to get him to a place where he was "respected" by her. "Love doesn't matter to me. Respect matters to me," he said. "I want to fix it, yes. But that's a whole new negotiation."

In the episode, Janelle admitted that she's relieved that she can move on to a new chapter in her life. "I'm not waiting for him," she insisted. "I've kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone. I wasn't heartbroken. It wasn't heartbreaking for me like it was for [Christine Brown]. I just mourned that that life was gone. We had a great run."

She added that she used to hold back due to her religion and faith. "I deeply believe in my faith. But I've been so much at peace that I don't know how to reconcile that. That's where my debate is all the time," she explained. "I know I'm happy. I don't want him to come back, but my faith requires that we are married eternally. The door has to still be open [for that reason], but I'm not interested in having anyone walk through that door."

You can share this post!